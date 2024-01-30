Activist Investors Push for Former CEO's Reinstatement at Gildan Activewear Amid Board Dispute

Gildan Activewear, a renowned name in the activewear industry, is currently witnessing a turbulent phase as its board of directors faces intense pressure from activist investors. The core of the dispute is the reinstatement of the company's former CEO, Glenn Chamandy, who was dismissed in December.

The Controversial Dismissal and Accusations

The board had initially maintained silence regarding the reason for Chamandy's dismissal. However, it later accused him of being distracted by non-Gildan business pursuits and alleged that he had threatened to quit unless the board supported his acquisition-focused growth strategy. Chamandy has vehemently denied these allegations, criticizing the board for tarnishing his reputation and overlooking shareholder interests.

Browning West Leads the Charge

The investment firm Browning West, which owns approximately 5% of Gildan's stock, has been spearheading the campaign for Chamandy's reinstatement. The firm has also called for a special meeting scheduled for the end of May. Browning West has accused the board of poor corporate governance and of disrespecting shareholders.

Shareholders Rally in Support

Browning West's efforts have been met with support from other major shareholders. They cite Chamandy's successful track record in a highly competitive industry as a reason for his reinstatement. On the other hand, the board's choice for CEO, Vince Tyra, has a past that Browning West considers worrisome, having previously been associated with companies that faced financial issues.

The Board's Response and Legal Battle

Fighting back, the board, chaired by Donald Berg since 2019, has secured support from Coliseum Capital and is questioning the legality of Browning West's increased ownership. Gildan has taken the matter to court, challenging the validity of the special meeting called by Browning West.

Amid this corporate turmoil, Gildan's stock price has seen a decline of approximately 8% since Chamandy's departure, while the overall S&P 500 has risen by 7% over the same period. As this power struggle unfolds, the global audience watches with bated breath to see how this saga will impact the future of Gildan Activewear.