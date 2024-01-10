Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals

Global activist investors reached a new zenith in their pursuit of M&A-related changes within companies in 2023, with such demands featuring in approximately half of their campaigns. According to data from Barclays, 49% of all activist campaigns last year included calls for companies to engage in some form of M&A activity, such as mergers, divestitures, or outright sales. This signifies a notable increase from the previous four-year average of 42%.

High-Profile Hedge Funds Drive Change

Renowned hedge funds such as Elliott Investment Management, ValueAct Capital, and Jana Partners were among those advocating for these changes. These entities remained steadfast in their pursuits, undeterred by a backdrop of declining M&A activity, with total deal volume falling 18% to approximately $3 trillion, the lowest level in a decade, according to Dealogic data.

Market Conditions Fuel Activists’ Confidence

Despite the challenges posed by disagreements over price and difficulties in securing financing due to escalating interest rates, activist investors remained undeterred. They capitalized on lower market valuations to strengthen their positions. Alongside M&A activities, other common demands from activists included board modifications, strategic and operational adjustments, and enhancements to governance.

Shift in Activist Focus

Interestingly, calls for changes in company management were less frequent, constituting a mere 10% of all campaigns. This starkly contrasts with the substantial increase in such demands witnessed the previous year. The shift in focus is indicative of the changing landscape and priorities of activist investors.

The year 2023 also saw a surge in the total market value of Japanese companies targeted by activists, which more than doubled to $252 billion from $117 billion the previous year. This was spurred by government and institutional pressure on companies to enhance corporate governance and boost valuations, leading activist investors to chase more challenging and high-profile investments. As a result, shareholder proposals also hit a peak last year and are anticipated to reach a new record during the upcoming summer annual meetings.