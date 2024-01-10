en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals

Global activist investors reached a new zenith in their pursuit of M&A-related changes within companies in 2023, with such demands featuring in approximately half of their campaigns. According to data from Barclays, 49% of all activist campaigns last year included calls for companies to engage in some form of M&A activity, such as mergers, divestitures, or outright sales. This signifies a notable increase from the previous four-year average of 42%.

High-Profile Hedge Funds Drive Change

Renowned hedge funds such as Elliott Investment Management, ValueAct Capital, and Jana Partners were among those advocating for these changes. These entities remained steadfast in their pursuits, undeterred by a backdrop of declining M&A activity, with total deal volume falling 18% to approximately $3 trillion, the lowest level in a decade, according to Dealogic data.

Market Conditions Fuel Activists’ Confidence

Despite the challenges posed by disagreements over price and difficulties in securing financing due to escalating interest rates, activist investors remained undeterred. They capitalized on lower market valuations to strengthen their positions. Alongside M&A activities, other common demands from activists included board modifications, strategic and operational adjustments, and enhancements to governance.

Shift in Activist Focus

Interestingly, calls for changes in company management were less frequent, constituting a mere 10% of all campaigns. This starkly contrasts with the substantial increase in such demands witnessed the previous year. The shift in focus is indicative of the changing landscape and priorities of activist investors.

The year 2023 also saw a surge in the total market value of Japanese companies targeted by activists, which more than doubled to $252 billion from $117 billion the previous year. This was spurred by government and institutional pressure on companies to enhance corporate governance and boost valuations, leading activist investors to chase more challenging and high-profile investments. As a result, shareholder proposals also hit a peak last year and are anticipated to reach a new record during the upcoming summer annual meetings.

0
Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
50 seconds ago
Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds
Atlanta, Georgia, saw a 5% decline in tax collections last month, resulting in a shortfall of $159.1 million compared to the $3.21 billion collected in December of 2022. The plunge in revenue is primarily attributed to a substantial 114% rise in tax refunds issued to taxpayers, causing a 3.6% reduction in individual income tax receipts.
Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
3 mins ago
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
5 mins ago
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
53 seconds ago
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift
1 min ago
Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
1 min ago
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
2 mins
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
2 mins
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
2 mins
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
3 mins
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
3 mins
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
3 mins
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
4 mins
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
4 mins
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
5 mins
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app