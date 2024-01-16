Activist Investors Gear Up for Increased Proxy Fights in 2024

In an impressive resurgence, activist investors saw a dramatic rebound in 2023, signaling a recovery from previous setbacks and a fresh assertion of influence within the market. This renewed vigor has set the stage for an anticipated increase in proxy fights in 2024, revealing a more assertive approach to influencing corporate governance and shaping company policies.

Triumphant Return of Activist Investors

2023 marked a triumphant return for activist investors, with an impressive average return of 20.2%. This was a significant recovery after a year of losses in 2022. This revival was not confined to a handful of investors; it was a global phenomenon, with 252 new activist investor campaigns initiated across the globe, setting a new record for activity.

Gains by Prominent Activist Investors

Prominent activist investors like ValueAct Capital and Pershing Square Holdings reported significant gains. These successes are indicative of the overall trend and demonstrate the growing traction activist investors are gaining within the markets. They are prepared to leverage these gains to exert more influence over corporate governance and policies.

Increased Proxy Fights Anticipated in 2024

Looking ahead, 2024 is anticipated to be a year of more assertive activism. Activist investors are gearing up for increased proxy fights – situations in which shareholders attempt to persuade other shareholders to vote in favor of their proposals during a company's annual meeting. These battles can range from seeking changes in company policies to pushing for a modification in the company's board of directors. Companies like X Corp are likely to be targets of such campaigns, as activists see opportunities to push for changes that align with their investment strategies or values.