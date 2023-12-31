Accenture Attracts Increased Investment from Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Amid a shifting landscape of financial investments, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. has bolstered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), a leading information technology services provider, by 8.3% in the third quarter. The recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that the firm now commands 8,665 shares, valued at approximately $2.625 million.

Accenture Attracts Institutional Investors

Accenture’s appeal isn’t limited to Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. A plethora of other institutional investors have likewise adjusted their stakes, with several firms commencing new investments across various quarters. At present, institutional investors proudly own 70.42% of Accenture’s stock.

Analysts Weigh in on Accenture’s Prospects

The flurry of interest in Accenture has spurred analysts to provide a range of ratings and target price modifications. Heavyweights such as Morgan Stanley and Barclays have awarded Accenture an overweight rating with target prices of $356 and $390, respectively. Piper Sandler Companies and Citigroup have chimed in with neutral and buy ratings, their target prices oscillating between $300 and $358. The consensus among analysts is a ‘Moderate Buy’ for Accenture, with an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Transactions and Performance Metrics

Accenture’s stock (NYSE: ACN) has not been immune to insider transactions. Sales by CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier and insider Ellyn Shook have been duly noted. The company’s stock experienced a slight dip of 0.68% on a recent Friday, closing at $350.91. Accenture boasts a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, and a beta of 1.23. The company outperformed expectations with a quarterly EPS of $3.27 and a year-over-year revenue increase of 3.0%. Accenture has also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share, boasting an annualized yield of 1.47% and a payout ratio of 47.82%. Furthermore, the company has kick-started a share repurchase plan.