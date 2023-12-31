en English
Business

Accenture Attracts Increased Investment from Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:07 pm EST
Accenture Attracts Increased Investment from Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Amid a shifting landscape of financial investments, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. has bolstered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), a leading information technology services provider, by 8.3% in the third quarter. The recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that the firm now commands 8,665 shares, valued at approximately $2.625 million.

Accenture Attracts Institutional Investors

Accenture’s appeal isn’t limited to Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. A plethora of other institutional investors have likewise adjusted their stakes, with several firms commencing new investments across various quarters. At present, institutional investors proudly own 70.42% of Accenture’s stock.

Analysts Weigh in on Accenture’s Prospects

The flurry of interest in Accenture has spurred analysts to provide a range of ratings and target price modifications. Heavyweights such as Morgan Stanley and Barclays have awarded Accenture an overweight rating with target prices of $356 and $390, respectively. Piper Sandler Companies and Citigroup have chimed in with neutral and buy ratings, their target prices oscillating between $300 and $358. The consensus among analysts is a ‘Moderate Buy’ for Accenture, with an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Transactions and Performance Metrics

Accenture’s stock (NYSE: ACN) has not been immune to insider transactions. Sales by CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier and insider Ellyn Shook have been duly noted. The company’s stock experienced a slight dip of 0.68% on a recent Friday, closing at $350.91. Accenture boasts a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, and a beta of 1.23. The company outperformed expectations with a quarterly EPS of $3.27 and a year-over-year revenue increase of 3.0%. Accenture has also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share, boasting an annualized yield of 1.47% and a payout ratio of 47.82%. Furthermore, the company has kick-started a share repurchase plan.

Business Investments
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

