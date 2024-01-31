abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distributions: January 2024

On January 31, 2024, abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds, a family of funds including ASGI, THQ, and THW, distributed per share payments to all shareholders registered as of January 24, 2024. The origins of these distributions span net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains, and return of capital.

Distribution Composition Varies Among Funds

The exact proportions of these sources vary among the funds, with some distributions composed entirely of return of capital. The funds adhere to a distribution policy aimed at providing stable distributions from various sources. However, the actual composition of distributions can only be finalized once the fiscal year comes to a close.

A Word on Return of Capital

A return of capital indicates that the distribution may exceed the fund's income and capital gains. This is not indicative of the fund's performance and should not be conflated with 'yield' or 'income.'

Funds' Performance and Distribution Policy

The funds have furnished estimates for the sources of the current distributions and for the fiscal year to date, both of which are subject to change based on the funds' performance and tax regulations. The funds' performance is measured by the Average Annual Total Return on Net Asset Value (NAV) and juxtaposed against the funds' distribution rates. It is worth noting that distributions in accordance with the distribution policy could lead to a decrease in net assets, potentially affecting the fund's expense ratio and share market price. The distribution policy is subject to change by the funds' Board.

Seek Professional Tax Advice

Investors are encouraged to consult tax professionals regarding specific tax considerations. abrdn operates as the marketing name for a number of affiliated U.S. registered investment advisers.