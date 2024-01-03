en English
Able Global Berhad: A Unique Blend of Insiders and Institutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Unveiling the ownership anatomy of the KLSE-listed company, Able Global Berhad, reveals a remarkable mix of institutional and individual stakeholders. It’s a rare sight to find individual insiders owning a whopping 46% of a company’s shares. Standing at the helm of this unique ship is the company’s Top Key Executive, Keng Ng, who personally holds an impressive 12% stake. Not far behind are Mia Goh and Swee Goh, key insiders who also boast significant shareholdings. Together, the top 10 stakeholders own more than half of the company’s shares, casting a towering shadow over the 36% stake held by the general public. Yet, private companies with a 6.1% stake are also in the mix.

A Glimpse into the Institutional Investors

Institutional investors have also staked a claim in Able Global Berhad, bolstering the company’s credibility among professional investors. Although institutional ownership is often viewed as a seal of approval, it’s crucial to remember that institutions, like any investor, are not immune to mistakes. A company’s share price and performance can become a rollercoaster ride if influenced by factors such as institutional selling.

The Double-Edged Sword of Insider Ownership

Insider ownership, often seen as a mark of commitment, can also play out as a double-edged sword. A significant insider ownership may limit other shareholders’ ability to hold the board accountable, tipping the scales of power. It’s a delicate balancing act that Able Global Berhad must navigate as it charts its course forward.

The Road Ahead

The future performance of Able Global Berhad is a hot topic among shareholders. As they chart their investment course, shareholders should not overlook analysts’ forecasts and potential warning signs. After all, even the most assiduous investors know that the financial seas can be unpredictable.

Business Investments Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

