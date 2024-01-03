Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc Announces NAVs and Bank Debt Facilities

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASCOT), a prominent investment trust with a focus on smaller enterprises, has made public its Net Asset Values (NAVs) for the Ordinary Shares as of January 2, 2024. The NAVs stand at 1,480.71p per Ordinary Share, excluding the current year’s revenue, and 1,527.74p per Ordinary Share when all revenue is factored in.

Banking Facilities and Gearing

ASCOT has further revealed its bank debt facilities, which permit gearing up to 11.2% of Shareholders’ Funds. At present, the gearing is recorded at 5.2%, demonstrating a cautious approach towards leveraging their capital structure.

Outstanding Shares

As per the latest count, ASCOT has 84,414,605 Ordinary Shares in circulation, each carrying a nominal value of 1p. This figure is crucial for investors as it provides insight into the company’s equity and potential for growth.

Aberforth Partners LLP’s Role

This critical financial information was disclosed by Michael Campbell, representing Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries, and was officially announced on January 3, 2024. Their involvement underscores the importance of transparency in financial communication, fostering trust and confidence among shareholders and potential investors.