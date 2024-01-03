en English
AbbVie’s 4% Dividend Yield: A Silver Lining Amid Slowing Growth and Future Uncertainties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
AbbVie’s 4% Dividend Yield: A Silver Lining Amid Slowing Growth and Future Uncertainties

AbbVie, a leading pharmaceutical giant, is known for its attractive 4% dividend yield, significantly higher than the S&P 500 average. With a history of increasing dividends that spans over half a century, tracing back to its roots as part of Abbott Laboratories, the company has been a favorite among investors. However, the recent years have witnessed a downward trend in the pace of dividend growth, a development that has raised eyebrows among the investment community.

Declining Rate of Dividend Growth

The latest dividend increase of 4.7% is a sharp drop from previous years. This reduction in dividend growth rate could potentially unsettle investors, especially given that AbbVie has been heavily investing in acquisitions to stimulate growth and compensate for the loss in revenue from its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, following the expiration of its patent.

Acquisitions to Offset Losses

In an attempt to bolster its product pipeline, AbbVie has acquired ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion and Cerevel Therapeutics for $8.7 billion. Despite these acquisitions, Humira’s revenue has seen a 29% year-on-year decline, generating just over $11 billion in the first three quarters of 2023. As a result, AbbVie is banking on other immunology drugs, such as Skyrizi and Rinvoq, to counterbalance the decline in Humira sales.

Uncertain Growth Prospects

Investors’ caution is reflected in AbbVie’s valuation of 14 times its estimated future earnings. The slowing dividend growth, coupled with the uncertain growth prospects, has resulted in a climate of caution. Despite these concerns, AbbVie continues to be an attractive investment option, presenting a solid 4% yield and potential for long-term holding.

Business Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

