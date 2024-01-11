en English
Business

AB Šiaulių Bankas to Unveil Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 in Upcoming Webinar

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
AB Šiaulių Bankas to Unveil Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 in Upcoming Webinar

AB Šiaulių bankas, one of Lithuania’s leading financial institutions, has announced an upcoming webinar aimed at providing a comprehensive update on its strategic plan for the years 2024 to 2029. Scheduled to take place on January 15, 2024, at 4:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET), the event is anticipated to offer valuable insights into the bank’s future direction, growth strategies, and investment outlook.

Webinar Details and Participants

The webinar will be conducted in English and is open to shareholders, investors, analysts, and other interested parties. Leading the session will be Vytautas Sinius, the CEO of AB Šiaulių bankas, alongside Laura Križinauskienė, Head of Private Clients Division, and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of the Investment Management Division. Participants are expected to gain in-depth understanding of the bank’s strategic objectives and operational priorities for the upcoming years.

Interactive Session and Q&A

Following the main presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a question-and-answer session. This interactive segment is designed to provide participants with a platform to clarify any uncertainties, seek specific information, or delve deeper into the discussed topics. Those interested can also pre-submit their inquiries to a provided email address, ensuring that their questions are addressed during the session.

Registration and Access

Prospective attendees must register via a provided link in order to gain access to the webinar. Post-event, a recording of the session will be made accessible to the public on the bank’s official website and the Nasdaq Baltic YouTube channel, ensuring that those who are unable to attend can still benefit from the information shared.

Through this webinar, AB Šiaulių bankas once again demonstrates its commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and forward-thinking strategic planning.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

