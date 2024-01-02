en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

AB InBev Unveils Progress on Billion Dollar Share Buy-Back Program

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
AB InBev Unveils Progress on Billion Dollar Share Buy-Back Program

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the multinational drink and brewing company, has shed light on the progress of its share buy-back program, originally announced on October 31, 2023. The company has disclosed that it has granted authority to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase its shares with an investment of 1 billion USD over a period of 12 months.

Critical Numbers

From the period between December 27 and December 29, 2023, AB InBev has managed to repurchase 445,796 of its shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The average price per share stood at 58.4288 EUR, amounting to an overall expenditure of 26,047,307.53 EUR.

Progress of the Buy-back Program

Tracing back to the initiation of the program on November 13, 2023, AB InBev has successfully bought back 6,108,944 shares. The total amount spent on this venture is 349,999,966.14 EUR, equivalent to 381,049,628.46 USD. This accounts for 0.30% of the company’s total outstanding shares.

Regulation and Transparency

The share buy-back program is being executed under the framework of the Belgian Royal Decree of April 29, 2019. This decree serves to implement the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. AB InBev maintains transparency by providing the details of the transactions on a weekly basis. This information is regulated under the Belgian Royal Decree of November 14, 2007.

0
Belgium Business Investments
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Belgian Police Warn Facebook Users Over Privacy Concerns Tied to 'Reactions' Feature

By Wojciech Zylm

Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

By Salman Khan

Harlem Globetrotters Set to 'Spread Game' in Belgium

By Muhammad Jawad

GBL Contracts NAV, Holds Significant Share of Its Issued Capital

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Georgia Congratulates Belgium as It Assumes EU Council Presidency ...
@Belgium · 5 hours
Georgia Congratulates Belgium as It Assumes EU Council Presidency ...
heart comment 0
Belgium’s Renewable Energy Outpaces Fossil Fuels in Historic First

By Shivani Chauhan

Belgium's Renewable Energy Outpaces Fossil Fuels in Historic First
Renewables Surpass Fossil Fuels in Belgium’s Energy Mix for the First Time

By Mazhar Abbas

Renewables Surpass Fossil Fuels in Belgium's Energy Mix for the First Time
The Power of the Pen: How Opinion Pieces Boost Scientists’ Careers

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The Power of the Pen: How Opinion Pieces Boost Scientists' Careers
Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers

By Nitish Verma

Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
21 seconds
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
1 min
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
2 mins
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
2 mins
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
2 mins
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
2 mins
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
18 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app