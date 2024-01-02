AB InBev Unveils Progress on Billion Dollar Share Buy-Back Program

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the multinational drink and brewing company, has shed light on the progress of its share buy-back program, originally announced on October 31, 2023. The company has disclosed that it has granted authority to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase its shares with an investment of 1 billion USD over a period of 12 months.

Critical Numbers

From the period between December 27 and December 29, 2023, AB InBev has managed to repurchase 445,796 of its shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The average price per share stood at 58.4288 EUR, amounting to an overall expenditure of 26,047,307.53 EUR.

Progress of the Buy-back Program

Tracing back to the initiation of the program on November 13, 2023, AB InBev has successfully bought back 6,108,944 shares. The total amount spent on this venture is 349,999,966.14 EUR, equivalent to 381,049,628.46 USD. This accounts for 0.30% of the company’s total outstanding shares.

Regulation and Transparency

The share buy-back program is being executed under the framework of the Belgian Royal Decree of April 29, 2019. This decree serves to implement the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. AB InBev maintains transparency by providing the details of the transactions on a weekly basis. This information is regulated under the Belgian Royal Decree of November 14, 2007.