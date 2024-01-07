en English
Investments

A Week of Highs and Lows: Lynn’s Retrospective from January 7-13, 2012

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
As the calendar flips to a new week, this retrospective glance at Lynn’s week of January 7-13, 2012, uncovers a tapestry of local developments that have left an indelible mark on the community. From sudden funding cuts to murder investigations, from housing initiatives to sports updates, the period was replete with noteworthy events that shaped the town’s course.

Funding Cuts to Lynn’s Ferry Service

In a development that has caused ripples across the community, Norfolk County Council has made the decision to withdraw its £25,000 subsidy for Lynn’s ferry service. This turn of events has compelled the operator to declare an impending fare increase to offset the lost funding. The service, a lifeline for 200-250 people who use it daily, currently charges adults 80p for a single trip and £1.40 for a return. Children’s fares stand at 60p and £1 respectively. Despite the County Council’s withdrawal, West Norfolk Council has pledged to continue its funding contribution to the ferry, a glimmer of hope in these challenging times.

The Alisa Dmitrijeva Murder Investigation

In a more somber turn of events, detectives have appealed to the public for assistance in solving the murder of 17-year-old Alisa Dmitrijeva. The teenager’s body was discovered in the woods of the Sandringham Estate, following her disappearance in early September. The community is urged to join hands in this quest for justice.

Housing Action’s Investment for Affordable Homes

In a move that promises to bring relief to many, Housing Action has secured a £400,000 investment from Big Issue Invest. The funds will be used to provide affordable homes to around 1,000 households, focusing on rehousing those in need using some of the 4,500 vacant homes in Norfolk. This investment is a significant stride toward addressing housing issues in the area.

Lynnsport’s Climbing Clubs and Pubs Revamp

On a lighter note, Lynnsport’s The Hangar climbing centre has unveiled new weekly climbing clubs for both juniors and adults. This initiative provides a platform for physical activity and skill development, complete with coaching and equipment for hire. In the world of hospitality, The Queen’s Arms and Hogs Head pubs in Lynn are undergoing transformation, with the former being sold for a new use, while the latter is in negotiations for a new tenant.

Fakenham Racecourse and Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary Developments

Despite facing economic challenges due to reduced funding from the Levy Board and fewer fixtures by the British Horseracing Authority, Fakenham racecourse remains buoyant after securing fourth place in a league table for prize money percentage. In contrast, Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary is set to undergo a £250,000 redevelopment. The project will include housing for a new giant green sea turtle in the ocean tank and enhancements to its external appearance as it becomes part of the broader Sea Life network.

Lynn Stars Speedway Team Setback

The Lynn Stars speedway team has suffered a significant blow with key rider Kozza Smith sustaining a broken femur. The injury sidelines him for up to six months, a temporary setback for the team’s aspirations.

As we look back, the week of January 7-13, 2012, in Lynn was an amalgam of challenges and opportunities, of setbacks and strides. Each event, in its own way, contributed to the ever-evolving narrative of this vibrant community.

Investments Local News United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

