en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

A Waterfront Property Offering: The Curious Case of the No Overnight Stay Rule

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 am EST
A Waterfront Property Offering: The Curious Case of the No Overnight Stay Rule

Stepping into the real estate market of waterfront properties, a unique investment opportunity presents itself in the form of a $375,000 property. Positioned in West Palm Beach, the 2-bedroom, 2-bath villa, complete with a private screened lanai and access to resort-style amenities in the Baywinds community, has a distinctive caveat: overnight stays are not permitted.

The Appeal of the Property

The property is listed at $3,400 less than the median sold price in the area and 34 square feet larger than other homes in West Palm Beach. Its location further adds to its appeal, with its close proximity to Benoist Farms Elementary School, Jeaga Middle School, and Palm Beach Lakes High School. Beyond the educational facilities, the property boasts proximity to parks and recreational areas, adding a touch of nature to the overall allure.

The Catch: No Overnight Stays

What seems like an attractive deal initially, the property harbors a significant limitation: it does not permit overnight stays. This restriction could stem from a myriad of reasons, such as zoning regulations, licensing issues, or the property’s intended use, which might be restricted to daytime activities or businesses only.

The Implications for Potential Buyers

Keen investors need to factor in this use restriction before proceeding with a purchase. The inability to sleep on the property could significantly affect its value and potential uses. Investors would need to explore the Red Bank waterfront real estate market and connect with real estate experts to fully understand the implications of this limitation.

Among the 122 homes currently for sale within Highland Lakes, NJ residential boundaries, this property stands out with its unique investment conditions. As potential buyers navigate through price, sales history, property tax, and school information, the no overnight stay condition presents a challenging yet intriguing prospect.

0
Investments
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MFIC and FG Announce Pricing of New Exchange-Traded Notes

By Safak Costu

Investors to Amp up Risk Levels in 2024, Reveals Aeon Investments Survey

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds

By BNN Correspondents

InMode Ltd.: A Promising Investment Opportunity Amid Financial Setbacks

By Ebenezer Mensah

DevDham Raises Rs 6 Crore in Seed Funding for Tech-Led Devotion ...
@India · 12 mins
DevDham Raises Rs 6 Crore in Seed Funding for Tech-Led Devotion ...
heart comment 0
Chainlink, Arbitrum, and Meme Moguls: A DeFi Market Overview

By Rafia Tasleem

Chainlink, Arbitrum, and Meme Moguls: A DeFi Market Overview
Gold ETFs: A Golden Investment Opportunity Amidst Economic Uncertainties

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gold ETFs: A Golden Investment Opportunity Amidst Economic Uncertainties
Solana and Borroe Finance Emerge as Promising Investments in Cryptocurrency Market

By BNN Correspondents

Solana and Borroe Finance Emerge as Promising Investments in Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin’s Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K – $200K Valuation

By Salman Akhtar

Bitcoin's Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K - $200K Valuation
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
1 min
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
2 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
2 mins
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
2 mins
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
2 mins
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
3 mins
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
3 mins
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
3 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
3 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
33 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
37 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app