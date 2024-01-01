A Mixed Bag: Dissecting December’s Auto Sales Figures

December’s sales reports from the automobile industry yield a varied performance spectrum. Companies like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor registered significant growth, with Bajaj Auto’s sales increasing by 16% and TVS Motor by 30%. However, Bajaj’s growth, despite being considerable, has fallen short of market estimates, indicating that the industry’s trajectory is not without its challenges. These insights into the auto sector’s year-end performance are critical for stakeholders, including investors, industry analysts, and consumers, who rely on such trends to understand the health of the auto sector and, by extension, the overall economy.

Key Players and Market Performances

Among the key players, Hero Moto Corp anticipates a 10% expansion, while Eicher Motors aims for a more modest 0.4% growth. Mahindra & Mahindra, a leader in the passenger vehicle market, expects a 19% rise, whereas Maruti Suzuki India’s growth is projected at 6%. Ashok Leyland might experience a 4% decline in sales, while Tata Motors foresees a 1% increase. The market shows a muted demand for small cars, with Nomura revising down growth estimates for the Passenger Vehicle (PV) business. Analysts foresee a surge in two and three-wheeler sales yet remain cautious as volumes might experience a sequential dip across segments. Commercial vehicles may maintain their sluggish growth pattern, and the November 2023 auto sales data painted a bullish picture for major manufacturers, except for Tata Motors.

Passenger Vehicle Sales and Dispatches

In December, Passenger Vehicle (PV) manufacturers in India are expected to witness a significant decline in dispatches to dealers, indicating a sales slowdown. The December 2023 discount list covers MG’s entire car and SUV lineup, including the Comet EV and ZS EV SUV. The Federation of Automobiles Dealers Associations (FADA) reported an 18% annual growth in auto sales in November, surpassing the March 2020 record of 25.69 vehicles. However, the Indian government has identified elevated fleet emission levels in leading car manufacturers, including Hyundai, Kia, Honda Cars, Renault, Skoda Auto, Volkswagen India, and Nissan, exceeding prescribed standards.

Future Projections and Sales Figures

Indian automakers announced their December sales figures on Monday, with auto dispatches to dealerships suggesting that passenger vehicle sales slowed down further in December due to weakening momentum post festive season. However, two-wheeler demand sustained, and commercial vehicle sales are being driven by infrastructure development, with medium and heavy vehicles leading the pack. The enquiry trends at dealerships hint at a slight improvement in the demand for tractors. With these figures and trends, stakeholders can gauge the direction of the auto sector and make informed decisions regarding investments and industry strategies.