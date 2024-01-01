en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

A Mixed Bag: Dissecting December’s Auto Sales Figures

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
A Mixed Bag: Dissecting December’s Auto Sales Figures

December’s sales reports from the automobile industry yield a varied performance spectrum. Companies like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor registered significant growth, with Bajaj Auto’s sales increasing by 16% and TVS Motor by 30%. However, Bajaj’s growth, despite being considerable, has fallen short of market estimates, indicating that the industry’s trajectory is not without its challenges. These insights into the auto sector’s year-end performance are critical for stakeholders, including investors, industry analysts, and consumers, who rely on such trends to understand the health of the auto sector and, by extension, the overall economy.

Key Players and Market Performances

Among the key players, Hero Moto Corp anticipates a 10% expansion, while Eicher Motors aims for a more modest 0.4% growth. Mahindra & Mahindra, a leader in the passenger vehicle market, expects a 19% rise, whereas Maruti Suzuki India’s growth is projected at 6%. Ashok Leyland might experience a 4% decline in sales, while Tata Motors foresees a 1% increase. The market shows a muted demand for small cars, with Nomura revising down growth estimates for the Passenger Vehicle (PV) business. Analysts foresee a surge in two and three-wheeler sales yet remain cautious as volumes might experience a sequential dip across segments. Commercial vehicles may maintain their sluggish growth pattern, and the November 2023 auto sales data painted a bullish picture for major manufacturers, except for Tata Motors.

Passenger Vehicle Sales and Dispatches

In December, Passenger Vehicle (PV) manufacturers in India are expected to witness a significant decline in dispatches to dealers, indicating a sales slowdown. The December 2023 discount list covers MG’s entire car and SUV lineup, including the Comet EV and ZS EV SUV. The Federation of Automobiles Dealers Associations (FADA) reported an 18% annual growth in auto sales in November, surpassing the March 2020 record of 25.69 vehicles. However, the Indian government has identified elevated fleet emission levels in leading car manufacturers, including Hyundai, Kia, Honda Cars, Renault, Skoda Auto, Volkswagen India, and Nissan, exceeding prescribed standards.

Future Projections and Sales Figures

Indian automakers announced their December sales figures on Monday, with auto dispatches to dealerships suggesting that passenger vehicle sales slowed down further in December due to weakening momentum post festive season. However, two-wheeler demand sustained, and commercial vehicle sales are being driven by infrastructure development, with medium and heavy vehicles leading the pack. The enquiry trends at dealerships hint at a slight improvement in the demand for tractors. With these figures and trends, stakeholders can gauge the direction of the auto sector and make informed decisions regarding investments and industry strategies.

0
Automotive Business Investments
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid Named 'Overall Car of the Year' at 19th MCOTY

By BNN Correspondents

M&M's December Auto Sales Miss the Mark, Falling Short of Expectations

By Salman Khan

Mixed Performance in Automobile Industry: December Review

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ultraviolette F77: India's Fastest Electric Bike Gears Up for Nepal Launch

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK's Nonagenarian Drivers Double in a Decade: AA Calls for Mandatory E ...
@Automotive · 30 mins
UK's Nonagenarian Drivers Double in a Decade: AA Calls for Mandatory E ...
heart comment 0
The 2024 Ducati Monster Plus: A Blend of Style, Power, and Accessibility

By Salman Khan

The 2024 Ducati Monster Plus: A Blend of Style, Power, and Accessibility
Green Rating Reveals Insights into Electric Vehicle Market

By BNN Correspondents

Green Rating Reveals Insights into Electric Vehicle Market
Surge in SUV Segment: Nearing 50% Market Share in India’s Passenger Vehicle Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Surge in SUV Segment: Nearing 50% Market Share in India's Passenger Vehicle Market
Bajaj Auto’s December Sales Fall Short of Market Expectations

By Rafia Tasleem

Bajaj Auto's December Sales Fall Short of Market Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV's Evening Programming
2 mins
£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV's Evening Programming
American Democracy's Resilience Amid Challenges: A Look Ahead to 2024 Elections
2 mins
American Democracy's Resilience Amid Challenges: A Look Ahead to 2024 Elections
US Government Bypasses Congress to Approve Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
3 mins
US Government Bypasses Congress to Approve Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
3 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
Howard Government's 2003 Move Expanded Australia's Territory by 50%
3 mins
Howard Government's 2003 Move Expanded Australia's Territory by 50%
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: A Game with Playoff Implications
4 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: A Game with Playoff Implications
Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug
4 mins
Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug
Imran Khan and PTI Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Legislative Elections
5 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Legislative Elections
Colorado Avalanche Triumphs Over San Jose Sharks in NHL Clash
5 mins
Colorado Avalanche Triumphs Over San Jose Sharks in NHL Clash
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
9 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
34 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app