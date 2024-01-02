A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

In a recent financial analysis, Parkev Tatevosian, a contributor at Fool.com and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has championed a particular growth stock as a promising addition to any investor’s portfolio, despite its current undervalued status. It’s not directly named, but the breadcrumbs lead to one conclusion: Walt Disney is the stock in question.

Walt Disney’s Potential and Performance

Tatevosian, who holds positions in Walt Disney, demonstrates his personal confidence in the stock’s potential. This faith is echoed by The Motley Fool, an investment advice company, which also recommends Walt Disney. Yet, it’s worth noting that Walt Disney didn’t make the cut for the top 10 stocks that The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor analyst team recommends investors buy now. These top 10 stocks are projected to generate considerable returns in the future.

The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Service

The Stock Advisor service prides itself on its impressive track record, claiming to have tripled the S&P 500’s return since 2002. The service provides a blueprint for investment success, encompassing portfolio building guidance, regular analyst updates, and two new stock picks each month.

Unbiased Opinions

While promoting The Motley Fool’s services, Tatevosian may also benefit from subscriptions made through his affiliate link. But he insists that his views are his own and remain untouched by The Motley Fool.

After a 4% gain in 2023, Walt Disney’s stock fell behind the market’s 24% ascent. Nevertheless, the company is channeling its focus towards cost cuts and fresh content on Disney+, including the release of the Marvel TV series ‘Echo’. The return of semiannual distributions, the release of three animated features in movie theaters, and the comeback of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts on January 12 are also in the pipeline.

Analysts’ Take on Walt Disney

According to 24 analysts, Walt Disney stock is rated as a Moderate Buy, with 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, and 19 buy ratings. The stock’s predicted upside of 21.75% is based on their 12-month forecasts, with an average twelve-month price prediction of $109.40, a high price target of $136.00, and a low price target of $76.00.