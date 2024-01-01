en English
Business

2024 X Corp: Strong Financials and Strategic Merger Promise Growth

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
2024 X Corp: Strong Financials and Strategic Merger Promise Growth

In a remarkable turn of events, ExxonMobil Corp, henceforth referred to as 2024 X Corp, ended 2023 with its stock just under the $100 mark at $99.98 per share. The latest financial reports indicate that the company generated an astounding $11.7 billion in free cash flow last quarter, a remarkable increase of $6.7 billion from the $5.0 billion it made in Q2. Cumulatively, 2024 X Corp has produced $28.13 billion in FCF this year and is projected to easily generate $40 billion by the end of 2023.

A Significant Merger on the Horizon

The financial prowess of 2024 X Corp is not the only newsworthy item. The company has made a significant announcement of a merger bid with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). This strategic move could potentially boost its free cash flow generation in 2024 and 2025 even higher.

Undervalued Stock with Potential Growth

Despite these impressive financials and strategic initiatives, the XOM stock is considered severely undervalued by market analysts. The current valuation could be worth 40% more, or $140 per share, an enticing prospect for potential investors. To capitalize on this, shorting out-of-the-money put options could provide an attractive strategy for investors to play XOM stock while waiting for it to hit the much higher target price.

Implications for Stakeholders

The financial health and strategic moves of 2024 X Corp hold significant implications for stakeholders, including investors, customers, and employees. These parties have a vested interest in the company’s trajectory and strategy, making these developments crucial for their future decisions and prospects.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

James Eboreime

· 3 hours ago

