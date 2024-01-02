en English
Business

2024 Elections and the Resurgence of Trump’s Tax Cuts: Implications and Outlook

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
2024 Elections and the Resurgence of Trump’s Tax Cuts: Implications and Outlook

As the 2024 elections loom, the financial landscape in the United States is bristling with anticipation and uncertainty. The pivotal question underpinning the economic outlook is whether the disinflation of 2023 can persist without wreaking havoc on the economy. Amidst this, the tax cuts introduced during Donald Trump’s presidency in 2017 have re-emerged as a topic of intense discussion, with potential implications on investment strategies.

A Delicate Balancing Act

The Federal Reserve’s role in this scenario is to orchestrate a soft landing, preventing economic turbulence from disrupting growth. This task is complicated by the need to discern whether the recent surge in worker productivity is genuine and sustainable. At the same time, speculation is rife about whether long-term rates will revert to their modest levels of the 2010s or remain permanently elevated. Such flare-ups, where higher rates precipitate financial instability, have been sporadic but alarming.

Political Variables and Economic Impact

The upcoming election year casts another layer of unpredictability on U.S. fiscal policy and the Federal Reserve’s actions. According to Greg Valliere, Chief U.S. Policy Strategist at AGF Investments, a victory for Donald Trump in the 2024 elections could significantly alter the U.S.’s relations with Canada and the global financial markets. The possibility of escalating tensions with NATO countries, adversaries, and the U.S. Federal Reserve, coupled with potential increases in deficits and a more isolationist approach, paints a complex picture.

A Glimmer of Optimism Amid Uncertainty

Contrarily, if Joe Biden retains the presidency, Valliere does not anticipate major shifts in U.S.-Canada relations. Despite the swirling uncertainties, the U.S. outlook remains promising, with moderate economic growth, decreasing inflation, and declining interest rates on the horizon. The discourse on the Trump tax cuts, spearheaded by Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman, is a vital cog in this conversation, providing invaluable insights into the financial repercussions of the 2017 tax legislation and how it could reverberate in the future economic climate.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

