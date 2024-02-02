Stock Market Soars as 2024 Budget Promises Smooth Transition

The 2024 Budget has been announced, and in a surprising turn of events, it hasn't incited significant upheaval in the stock market. With measures geared towards cooling interest rates, the government has managed to keep the financial sector in check by curtailing borrowing. This cautious and strategic approach, which has been appreciated by many investors, paints a promising picture for the market's future. The decision to refrain from gratuitous handouts, despite the looming elections, is a testament to the government's commitment to economic stability.

HUDCO's Stock Surges 20%

Interestingly, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw a 20% surge in its stock following the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the introduction of a new housing scheme for the middle class. Given HUDCO's role as the nodal agency for PMAY, this increase in stock value was expected. However, concerns about its valuation and potential government stake sales have also surfaced.

Bharat Electronics Faces a Decline

On the other end of the spectrum, Bharat Electronics' stock experienced a decline after its latest earnings report revealed flat revenue due to delayed shipments. Despite these execution risks, analysts still favor the defence sector, and BEL specifically, due to the government's push for indigenization.

Shree Cement saw a rise in its stocks following strong earnings in the December quarter. The expectation of continued robust demand has kept market confidence in the company high. However, concerns about its valuation and regional demand variability remain a point of discussion.