2023 Hedge Fund Performance: A Mixed Bag Amidst Economic Volatility

In 2023, hedge funds navigated a challenging economic landscape shaped by global rate hikes and unstable trading conditions, yielding diverse outcomes. Schonfeld, a prominent multi-strategy firm, saw a 4.8% return on its Fundamental Equity fund, while its Strategic Partners fund yielded a 3% return. Marshall Wace, co-founded by Paul Marshall and managing $62.3 billion in assets, reported variable returns on its funds, with 7.69% for Market Neutral Tops fund, 7.58% for Global Opportunities fund, and 4.62% for Eureka fund.

Diverse Performances Amidst Global Rate Hikes

Citadel, managed by Izzy Englander and Ken Griffin, and Eisler Capital registered positive returns despite the global rate hikes. Citadel’s Wellington hedge fund witnessed a 15.3% gain, while Millennium Management and Eisler Capital saw increases of about 10% and 9.8% respectively. Overall, multi-strategy funds increased by 4.9% last year through November. The year was characterized by a volatile trading environment, with central banks raising interest rates and regional lenders collapsing.

Financial Turmoil Impacts Returns

The year witnessed financial turmoil, with bank failures, bond spikes, and a significant rise in the stock values of seven tech-related companies. DE Shaw’s largest hedge fund outperformed the Global Hedge Fund Index by returning almost 10% in 2023. The multi-strategy DE Shaw Composite fund was up 9.6%, while the macro-oriented Oculus Fund finished the year with a 7.8% return. However, Bridgewater’s All Weather fund, designed to withstand all economic environments, lost 22% last year.

Looking Ahead

The first trading day of 2024 looks set to challenge the Santa Claus rally theory, with stocks under pressure due to climbing bond yields. Small cap stocks are expected to rally this year, with hedge funds and asset managers starting the new year with a clean investment slate. Nevertheless, there are concerns that the recent small cap rally may have been driven by hedge fund covering and not a solid signal that the bear market for those stocks has ended.