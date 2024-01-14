en English
Finance

Investment Triumph Triggers Examination of Fiat Currency’s Role in Civilization

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:11 am EST


In an intriguing tale of personal investment triumph, a husband was outshone by his wife’s shrewd investment decision. Instead of opting for gold, she chose the Dow, a course of action recommended back in 2015. By 2023, her choice had borne fruit in the form of a 250% increase.

Examining the Role of Fiat Currency

Provoked by this turn of events, the husband sought to unravel the intricate relationship between fiat currency and the rise and fall of civilizations. He received a comprehensive response that delved deep into the annals of history. It highlighted the diverse commodities that have served as money over the centuries, from bronze and clamshells to emergency paper currency. The paramount need for universal acceptance in a medium of exchange was underscored, with the example of Bitcoin, which still lacks unanimous acceptance.

Tracing the Evolution of Currency

The narrative traced the evolution of currency from the Bronze Age, where utility defined value, to the emergence of official coins in Lydia – the world’s first ‘fiat’ money, whose value was decreed by the king. The tale of Orichalcum, a legendary metal believed to be second only to gold in value and associated with the lost city of Atlantis, was recounted to illustrate the variety of materials deemed valuable throughout history.

Identifying the Core Problem

The crux of the issue was identified as not the kind of currency in use, but the trustworthiness of the government and the economic system at large. The current system, fueled by promises and debt creation with interest, cannot be fixed merely by reverting to a gold standard. It necessitates political reform that enforces restraint on the government.

Investment Indicators and Highlights

The article further delves into various investment indicators that offer crucial insights into potential shifts in investor sentiment or direction, such as the Relative Strength tool. Despite strong US CPI numbers and escalating conflict in the Middle East, gold prices saw a rise.

Investment Outcomes and Growth Stocks for 2024

The Motley Fool article underlines the potential investment outcomes for 2024, referencing historical data which suggests a promising year ahead for investors. A list of top 10 growth stocks to watch out for in 2024 was provided, including industry giants like Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The focus was primarily on their AI capabilities and their potential for growth.

Lockheed Martin’s Consistent Outperformance

The article discusses how Lockheed Martin has consistently outperformed the Dow, attributing a significant part of their success to cash-rich dividends. Over 70% of the company’s sales are derived from the American government, with the bulk of it coming from the Department of Defense. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio stands at a mere 52%, leaving room for future raises. The company’s F-35 aircraft program has grown to account for over a quarter of Lockheed Martin’s total sales, with plans to procure approximately 2,500 more in the coming decades.

Finance History
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

