Investment Style Fund Ratings for Q1 2024: Unmasking the Attractive and Unattractive

As we step into the first quarter of 2024, a recent analysis uncovers that investment styles such as All Cap Value, Large Cap Value, and All Cap Blend have gained prominence. These styles are rated as Attractive or better, based on an aggregation of fund ratings derived from the scrutiny of stocks within each Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and mutual fund. The keyword here is proficient portfolio management. Good stock selections and low total annual costs are the pillars that support an Attractive fund rating.

Unveiling the Truth behind Low-cost Funds

However, a caveat in this scenario is that an Attractive rating does not always go hand-in-hand with low costs. This revelation brings two critical points for investors to the fore. Firstly, low-cost funds can often be a red herring that misleads investors. Secondly, and most importantly, it is essential to invest only in those funds that house high-quality stocks and impose low fees.

Top and Bottom Performers

The top-rated All Cap Value fund is the Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (ECML). Its unique feature is the allocation of over 63% of its value to stocks with Attractive or better ratings. In direct contrast, the Victory RS Small Cap Equity Fund A (GPSCX) stands as the worst-rated Small Cap Growth fund. It allocates a similar percentage to poorly rated stocks and levies high annual costs of 4.46%.

Unraveling the Quality of Investment Style Funds

Various figures and tables reveal the distribution of ratings by investment style and the quality of investment style funds. They elucidate that Very Attractive funds are those that hold both quality stocks and low costs. Moreover, the data showcases that a considerable amount of assets in certain styles, such as Small Cap Growth, are invested in Unattractive funds.

In conclusion, this analysis of value ETFs and mutual funds offers a rich repository of information for investors. It helps them understand the strategies, benefits, and specific ETF recommendations for 2024. It also discusses the challenges of traditional value investing and highlights the advantages of investing in value ETFs. Furthermore, it sheds light on the popularity of passive investing through ETFs and index mutual funds, their cost benefits, and higher returns.