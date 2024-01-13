Investment Manager Warns Against Newly Approved Bitcoin ETFs

Justin Urquhart Stewart, an investment manager and commentator with a background in finance, recently voiced his concerns over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of bitcoin. He describes these newly-approved bitcoin ETFs as unreliable, risky, and difficult to understand, a stance that could potentially influence how investors approach these new financial products.

SEC’s Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

On January 10, 2024, the SEC gave its approval to 11 applications for ETFs that follow the price of bitcoin. This decision resolved the long-standing legal and regulatory issues that had previously restricted the launch of Bitcoin ETFs. The approval allows for the buying and selling of Bitcoin ETF shares on SEC-regulated exchanges, a significant development that could attract more investors to the world of cryptocurrency. The SEC justified its decision by citing a high correlation between spot bitcoin prices and CME bitcoin futures prices.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Risky Venture?

Despite this potential mainstream acceptance, Urquhart Stewart urges investors to tread cautiously. He highlights the lack of understanding that many people have about how bitcoin or these ETFs operate, and the risks associated with them. He contrasts the process of making money through long-term investment and compounding dividends to the more speculative nature of betting on bitcoin. According to Urquhart Stewart, this speculative approach could prove dangerous for average investors who may not fully comprehend the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Urquhart Stewart’s Warning to Investors

Urquhart Stewart also emphasizes the need for clear and understandable cryptocurrency regulation. While professional investors may have the knowledge and experience to navigate these new ETFs, he advises most investors to stay clear for now. He suggests that the cryptocurrency market is not yet sophisticated enough for mainstream participation. Despite bitcoin’s growing popularity, particularly among the younger generation, and the potential for fund inflows in the range of 50 billion to 100 billion in 2024, Urquhart Stewart’s cautionary advice serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls of investing in this still relatively uncharted financial territory.