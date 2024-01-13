en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Investment Manager Warns Against Newly Approved Bitcoin ETFs

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Investment Manager Warns Against Newly Approved Bitcoin ETFs

Justin Urquhart Stewart, an investment manager and commentator with a background in finance, recently voiced his concerns over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of bitcoin. He describes these newly-approved bitcoin ETFs as unreliable, risky, and difficult to understand, a stance that could potentially influence how investors approach these new financial products.

SEC’s Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

On January 10, 2024, the SEC gave its approval to 11 applications for ETFs that follow the price of bitcoin. This decision resolved the long-standing legal and regulatory issues that had previously restricted the launch of Bitcoin ETFs. The approval allows for the buying and selling of Bitcoin ETF shares on SEC-regulated exchanges, a significant development that could attract more investors to the world of cryptocurrency. The SEC justified its decision by citing a high correlation between spot bitcoin prices and CME bitcoin futures prices.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Risky Venture?

Despite this potential mainstream acceptance, Urquhart Stewart urges investors to tread cautiously. He highlights the lack of understanding that many people have about how bitcoin or these ETFs operate, and the risks associated with them. He contrasts the process of making money through long-term investment and compounding dividends to the more speculative nature of betting on bitcoin. According to Urquhart Stewart, this speculative approach could prove dangerous for average investors who may not fully comprehend the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Urquhart Stewart’s Warning to Investors

Urquhart Stewart also emphasizes the need for clear and understandable cryptocurrency regulation. While professional investors may have the knowledge and experience to navigate these new ETFs, he advises most investors to stay clear for now. He suggests that the cryptocurrency market is not yet sophisticated enough for mainstream participation. Despite bitcoin’s growing popularity, particularly among the younger generation, and the potential for fund inflows in the range of 50 billion to 100 billion in 2024, Urquhart Stewart’s cautionary advice serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls of investing in this still relatively uncharted financial territory.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
37 mins ago
Crackdown on Offshore Platforms Fuels Surge in India's Local Crypto Exchanges
India’s cryptocurrency landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift as local crypto exchanges thrive amidst the government’s stringent crackdown on offshore platforms. The crackdown, which commenced following a compliance show-cause notice issued on December 28 to nine foreign exchanges, has resulted in a significant uptick in deposits and new user registrations for Indian exchanges. WazirX, CoinDCX,
Crackdown on Offshore Platforms Fuels Surge in India's Local Crypto Exchanges
Evaluating the Potential for Solana to Surpass Ethereum and the Rise of Retik Finance in the DeFi Space
3 hours ago
Evaluating the Potential for Solana to Surpass Ethereum and the Rise of Retik Finance in the DeFi Space
UniSat Wallet Overcomes Pricing Mismatch Challenge, Strengthens User Confidence
3 hours ago
UniSat Wallet Overcomes Pricing Mismatch Challenge, Strengthens User Confidence
Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses
38 mins ago
Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
38 mins ago
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
Pyth Network Acquires Stake in Lyve Finance DAO, Strengthening Linea Ecosystem
2 hours ago
Pyth Network Acquires Stake in Lyve Finance DAO, Strengthening Linea Ecosystem
Latest Headlines
World News
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
50 seconds
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
1 min
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
7 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
7 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
7 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
8 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
8 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
10 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
11 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
22 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
34 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app