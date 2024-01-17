Investment in EURO STOXX 50 Linked Notes: A High-Risk Venture

Investors are being urged to consider the significant risks involved in investing in notes linked to the EURO STOXX 50 Index. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has neither approved nor disapproved these notes, and has made no comments on the adequacy of the supplement or prospectus.

Risks and Details of the Investment

The estimated value of the notes, at the time of setting their terms, stood at $972.50 for each $1,000 principal amount. However, these notes are not ordinary bank deposits. They do not have FDIC insurance and are not guaranteed by any bank. Instead, they're exposed to the credit risks associated with JPMorgan Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Payout Profile and Conditions

The payout profile is hypothetical and subject to various conditions. It assumes a hypothetical Initial Value of the Index. If the Final Value of the Index falls below the Initial Value by more than the Buffer Amount of 15.00%, investors will lose 1% of the principal amount for every 1% that the Final Value is less. It's crucial to note that the historical performance of the Index does not guarantee future results.

Tax and Regulatory Aspects

The notes are treated as open transactions that are not regarded as debt instruments for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If held for more than a year, they will be subject to long-term capital gain or loss treatment. However, this tax treatment could be challenged by the IRS. Section 871(m) may impose a 30% withholding tax on dividend equivalents payable to Non-U.S. Holders, though the notes are expected to be exempt from this until January 1, 2025.

The estimated value of the notes is determined based on an internal funding rate and internal pricing models, which may differ from secondary market prices. This form of investment carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. As such, potential investors are advised to thoroughly understand the terms, conditions, and risks before making a decision.