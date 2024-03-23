Investment Guru Nimesh Chandan Bullish on Largecaps, Industrials for Robust FY24-25 Growth

Nimesh Chandan, the Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, foresees a promising earnings growth in the largecap sector, particularly within the financial and industrial sectors. With 22 years of experience under his belt, Chandan predicts a 20% earnings growth in FY24, followed by a 14% increase in FY25, attributing this optimistic forecast to strong order books in capex-oriented sectors.

Advertisment

Shifting Focus to Largecaps

Chandan suggests that the current market scenario offers a more favorable risk-reward ratio in largecaps compared to midcaps and smallcaps. This is due to their lower volatility and better liquidity. Despite the general excitement around smallcaps, Chandan advises investors to consider the steadier growth potential of largecaps in light of recent market trends.

Robust Earnings Growth on the Horizon

Advertisment

Looking forward, Chandan is confident about the robust earnings growth in FY25, driven by capex and potentially buoyed by export-oriented sectors in the latter half. He emphasizes the significance of a capex-driven near-term earnings growth, underlining the financial and industrial sectors as his top picks for the next financial year.

Market Outlook Amidst Elections

Regarding market volatility around the upcoming elections, Chandan believes that most outcomes are already priced into stocks. However, he acknowledges the potential for sudden market corrections, which are inherently unpredictable. Additionally, Chandan speculates on a possible rebound in commodity prices, contingent on economic recoveries in China and the US, though he remains cautiously optimistic.

As the financial landscape braces for FY24 and FY25, Chandan's insights offer a strategic roadmap for investors navigating the complexities of largecap investments. His bullish stance on industrials and the financial sector underscores the anticipated growth trajectory, setting a positive tone for the forthcoming fiscal years.