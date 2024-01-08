en English
Business

Investment Face-off: MAIN vs. TSLX – Which BDC Offers Better Prospects?

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
In the vast landscape of Business Development Companies (BDCs), two giants stand tall: MAIN and TSLX. Both are among the industry’s top 10 based on Net Asset Value (NAV), a decisive factor for discerning investors. The question at hand: Which presents a more enticing investment prospect?

Valuation Ratios: MAIN vs. TSLX

MAIN, renowned for its historical returns and portfolio structure, trades at a significant premium over its NAV. Its Price to NAV (P/NAV) ratio stands at a lofty 1.52x, dwarfing the BDC sector’s average of 0.96x. TSLX, its competitor, trades at a more palatable P/NAV of 1.26x, closer to the sector average and substantially less pricey than MAIN.

Looking ahead to the 2024 consensus Earnings Per Share (EPS) estimate, MAIN’s implied Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio is the highest in the sector at 11.1x. TSLX, in contrast, offers a more moderate P/E ratio of 9.3x, suggesting a better value proposition for prospective investors.

Portfolio Yield: A Closer Look

When it comes to portfolio yield, TSLX noses ahead. It boasts a higher total debt portfolio yield of 14.3% compared to MAIN’s 12.9%. This disparity hints at TSLX’s potential for better returns, a crucial consideration for yield-chasing investors.

Despite MAIN’s premium pricing, the quality difference in portfolios between the two BDCs is deemed minimal. Both BDCs have diversified and well-protected portfolios, with MAIN having a slightly higher percentage of first lien investments. However, this difference is insufficient to justify MAIN’s lower yield and higher premium.

Dividend Coverage and Debt Structure

Dividend coverage is a strong point for both BDCs. MAIN has a particularly high ratio, but TSLX’s coverage is also robust when considering net investment income and NAV appreciation.

The debt structures of the two BDCs are also worth noting. MAIN has an upcoming need to refinance, which could lead to potentially higher costs. This adds another layer to the investment decision-making process.

In conclusion, both MAIN and TSLX are considered solid investments in the BDC landscape. They boast high-quality portfolios and robust dividend coverage. However, TSLX, with its 9% dividend yield and more favorable valuation relative to its fundamentals, appears to offer a more attractive investment opportunity.

Business Finance Investments
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

