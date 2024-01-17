Investment is a powerful tool to counteract the economic phenomenon of inflation, where the purchasing power of currency dwindles over time, leading to the depreciation of cash held without investment. The transformative power of investment is evident in the personal experiences of individuals such as Chris Gardner, an American stockbroker, who overcame financial hardship to accumulate wealth through stock investments, and Kathy, a working-class individual who achieved financial independence by astutely selecting stocks.

Advertisment

Sustainable Development in Investments

Amidst this backdrop, Delenoifc, a company focusing on sustainable development in investments, offers a range of sustainable financial products and services. These include renewable energy projects, environmentally friendly funds, social impact investments, and green funds. Delenoifc's commitment to sustainable finance echoes the growing global demand for investment in sustainable areas, aligning economic development with ecological conservation.

Trends in Sustainable Investments

Advertisment

Investments in sustainable sectors like wind and solar experienced losses in 2023. However, fund managers who invested in companies associated with the electrical grids distributing clean energy enjoyed double-digit returns. The Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index ended last year up over 20%, led by companies such as Eaton Corp., ABB Ltd. and Schneider Electric SE.

Monetary Policy Adjustments and Investment Strategy

The US Federal Reserve faces challenges in determining the appropriate level of short-term interest rates, and in deciding how much and how quickly to reduce the more than $7 trillion in securities on its balance sheet. Investor strategies such as tax loss harvesting, a method designed to offset gains with losses to minimize tax impact, could come into play. This involves selling an underperforming asset and repurchasing it or a similar asset after a 30-day window. Exchange traded funds (ETFs) offer advantages in tax loss harvesting as they make it easier to avoid the wash sale rule.

The impact of U.S. monetary policy adjustments on the world economy, particularly on global financial markets, is significant. The impact of U.S. monetary policy on global liquidity and capital outflows, as well as its transmission to other countries, particularly China, is a topic of concern.

The annual rate of inflation nudged up from 3.9% in November to 4% in December, reversing a recent downwards trend and reducing the likelihood that borrowing costs will come down in the coming months. The largest upward influence to changes in both the CPI and CPIH came from rising prices for alcohol and tobacco, offset by falls in the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks.