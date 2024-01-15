en English
Finance

InvestingPro+ Launches ProPicks: A Game-Changer for US Retail Investors

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
In a remarkable stride towards democratizing finance, InvestingPro+ has unveiled ProPicks, a state-of-the-art feature aimed at empowering retail investors in the US market. ProPicks is poised to help investors outperform benchmark indices without requiring a deep understanding of stock fundamentals or technical analysis.

The Power of ProPicks

ProPicks offers a suite of six pre-defined strategies that have undergone rigorous backtesting over historical data. This process, which simulates past performance to predict future success, serves to instill confidence in investors. ProPicks provides comprehensive details about each strategy, including the stock universe it covers, rebalance frequency, and the Sharpe ratio for risk-adjusted returns.

Additionally, it guides investors on position sizing, advising on the proportion of their portfolio to allocate to each stock. This feature serves to de-mystify the often convoluted world of stock investing, providing a straightforward approach to building a robust portfolio.

Risk Management with ProPicks

ProPicks takes a step further by assessing the overall volatility and drawdowns of the portfolio to assign a risk rating. This feature helps investors align their investment strategy with their risk tolerance, making informed decisions that suit their financial goals and comfort level.

Users can observe the adjustments to the strategies on rebalance days and mirror these changes in their accounts, thereby eliminating the need for external advisory services or investment tips. This is a pioneering approach that puts control directly in the hands of investors.

Impressive Results and Future Expansion

The results of the ProPicks feature have been impressive, with one strategy delivering an astonishing 1,300% return over a decade. This demonstrates the potential that ProPicks holds for retail investors seeking to make their mark in the financial markets.

ProPicks is also gearing up for launch in the Indian market, hinting at potential global expansion. This move suggests that InvestingPro+ is on a mission to revolutionize retail investing worldwide, putting sophisticated investment tools within reach of everyday investors.

Finance Investments United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

