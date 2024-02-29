Investigation Launched Into Brooge Energy for Alleged Revenue Fraud, April Deadline for Investors

New York, February 29, 2024 - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a premier securities law firm, has initiated an investigation against Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) over potential securities fraud. Investors suffering losses exceeding $100,000 are urged to contact the firm before the April 5, 2024, lead plaintiff deadline.

Advertisment

Fraud Allegations and SEC Charges

Brooge Energy is accused of significantly overstating its revenues by reporting income from non-existent transactions with BIA and another purported customer. This fabricated revenue stream was allegedly backed by complex payment schemes and fake invoices to create the appearance of legitimate business activities. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed on December 22, 2023, that Brooge Energy inflated its revenues by over $70 million across three years. The company's stock plummeted by 15.6% following the announcement, causing substantial investor losses.

Legal Proceedings and Investor Rights

Advertisment

Following the SEC's revelations, a federal securities class action was filed against Brooge, highlighting the company's failure to disclose its fraudulent revenue schemes and lack of internal controls. This lawsuit opens a window for affected investors to seek damages and hold the company accountable. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP emphasizes the importance of investors coming forward to potentially serve as lead plaintiff, a position that plays a critical role in directing the class action.

Call to Action for Brooge Investors

Investors who have faced financial losses due to Brooge's alleged fraudulent practices are encouraged to contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. The firm offers confidential consultations to discuss legal options, stressing that choosing to act or not has no impact on investors' ability to participate in any potential financial recoveries. This case underscores the vital importance of transparency and integrity in corporate financial reporting and the legal mechanisms available for investors to seek redress for securities fraud.