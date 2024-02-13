Invesco's AUM Slightly Dips Amid Market Volatility in January 2024

Invesco's AUM Dips Slightly Amid Market Volatility

Invesco Reports Month-End AUM Amid Market Fluctuations

Invesco Ltd., a leading global investment management company, reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for January 2024. The total AUM decreased by 0.1% to $1.58 trillion compared to the previous month. The company navigated a challenging market environment, with net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows of $5.8 billion.

Mixed Flows and Market Volatility Impact AUM

Despite the positive inflows, Invesco experienced money market net outflows of $1.3 billion. Unfavorable market returns and foreign exchange fluctuations also contributed to the slight decrease in AUM. Equity AUM rose by 0.9% to $830.8 billion, while fixed Income AUM decreased by 0.5% to $324 billion. The company's Balanced and Alternatives AUM also declined, with Balanced AUM falling by 5.1% to $59.5 billion and Alternatives AUM decreasing by 1.2% to $178.4 billion.

Macroeconomic Headwinds and Potential for Resilience

Invesco faces several macroeconomic headwinds that could impact its top line in the near term. However, the company's diversified product offerings, alternative investment strategies, and solid AUM balance will likely continue to provide support. As market conditions evolve, Invesco remains focused on delivering value to its clients and shareholders.

Invesco's AUM dip in January serves as a reminder of the ever-changing dynamics in the investment management landscape. As the company adapts to these challenges, it will continue to seek opportunities for growth and resilience in the face of market volatility.

