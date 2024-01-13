en English
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF: Potential Upside of 10.01%

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
In the landscape of international dividend ETFs, the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) is garnering attention with an implied analyst target price of $20.20 per unit, a potential hike of 10.01% from its recent trading price of $18.36. This projection, based on the weighted average of its underlying holdings’ target prices, casts a spotlight on the ETF’s notable holdings displaying significant potential upside.

Key Holdings Show Promise

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) are among PID’s holdings poised for growth. BIP’s shares currently stand at $30.22, with an ambitious target price of $38.00, a potential 25.74% escalation. AY’s share price is $20.30, with analysts predicting a growth of 17.67% to reach $23.89. BEP trades at $26.21, with an analyst target price of $30.58, implying a 16.67% upside. These three holdings collectively make up 12.54% of PID’s portfolio, significantly contributing to the overall potential growth.

Market Optimism Versus Industry Developments

The projections, however, invite questions about the validity of the optimism reflected in the analyst targets. With recent industry developments potentially impacting the outlook, it is crucial for investors to delve deeper and conduct further research to gauge the accuracy of these targets.

Analysts’ Take on Invesco

Meanwhile, Invesco NYSE IVZ has seen a downward revision in its target price by The Goldman Sachs Group, from $18.25 to $18.00, with a neutral stock rating. The company’s stock traded down to $17.63 on Friday, with a market cap of 7.93 billion and an average rating of Hold. The recent quarterly earnings data showed a net margin of 14.50 and a return on equity of 7.52, while institutional investors and hedge funds have been adjusting their stakes in the company.

The focus now turns to whether Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF can deliver on the implied analyst targets, offering a fruitful journey for its investors. However, the final verdict rests with the market’s response to these projections, underscoring the importance of continuous monitoring and diligent research.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

