Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Net Asset Value

The global independent investment management firm, Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS), has announced its net asset value (NAV) as of the close of business on January 2, 2024. The NAV per ordinary share, excluding undistributed current year revenue, stood at 164.93 pence, while including the current year revenue, the NAV was reported at 168.60 pence.

BIPS Outstanding Borrowings and Net Borrowing Level

Alongside the NAV, the company has disclosed the amount of borrowings outstanding under repurchase agreements, commonly referred to as repo contracts. This figure amounts to GBP 48.02 million. Furthermore, Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited reported its net borrowing level at 12%.

Legal Entity Identifier for BIPS

The legal entity identifier (LEI) provided by the company is 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14. An LEI is a 20-digit alphanumeric code associated with a single legal entity in accordance with the ISO 17442 standard. It enables clear and unique identification of legal entities participating in financial transactions.

Global Reach of Invesco

Invesco Ltd. operates as a global independent investment management firm with offices in more than 20 countries. As of September 30, 2023, the company managed $1.4 trillion in assets. It recently declared dividends for various funds, including Invesco Bond Fund, with dividends payable on January 31, 2024.