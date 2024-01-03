en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Net Asset Value

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Net Asset Value

The global independent investment management firm, Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS), has announced its net asset value (NAV) as of the close of business on January 2, 2024. The NAV per ordinary share, excluding undistributed current year revenue, stood at 164.93 pence, while including the current year revenue, the NAV was reported at 168.60 pence.

BIPS Outstanding Borrowings and Net Borrowing Level

Alongside the NAV, the company has disclosed the amount of borrowings outstanding under repurchase agreements, commonly referred to as repo contracts. This figure amounts to GBP 48.02 million. Furthermore, Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited reported its net borrowing level at 12%.

Legal Entity Identifier for BIPS

The legal entity identifier (LEI) provided by the company is 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14. An LEI is a 20-digit alphanumeric code associated with a single legal entity in accordance with the ISO 17442 standard. It enables clear and unique identification of legal entities participating in financial transactions.

Global Reach of Invesco

Invesco Ltd. operates as a global independent investment management firm with offices in more than 20 countries. As of September 30, 2023, the company managed $1.4 trillion in assets. It recently declared dividends for various funds, including Invesco Bond Fund, with dividends payable on January 31, 2024.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force

By Safak Costu

Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

By BNN Correspondents

Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale

By BNN Correspondents

AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

By Justice Nwafor

Anthony J. Annino Takes Helm as New Head of Longevity at Obra Capital ...
@Business · 58 seconds
Anthony J. Annino Takes Helm as New Head of Longevity at Obra Capital ...
heart comment 0
Obra Capital Appoints Anthony J. Annino as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity

By BNN Correspondents

Obra Capital Appoints Anthony J. Annino as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity
Digital Ally, Inc., Rides High on Subscription Model Success

By Dil Bar Irshad

Digital Ally, Inc., Rides High on Subscription Model Success
Nasdaq CSD Quarterly Report Sheds Light on Equity Market Indebtedness

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nasdaq CSD Quarterly Report Sheds Light on Equity Market Indebtedness
Meeranda to Participate in Microsoft’s AI PitchFest

By Geeta Pillai

Meeranda to Participate in Microsoft's AI PitchFest
Latest Headlines
World News
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
16 seconds
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
16 seconds
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
34 seconds
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
38 seconds
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
1 min
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
2 mins
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
2 mins
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
2 mins
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
3 mins
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
7 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app