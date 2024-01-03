Intrinsic Value Assessment of RTL Group S.A. Using DCF Model

The intrinsic value of RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL) has been meticulously assessed using a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. This intricate financial model anticipates the company’s future cash flows, subsequently discounting them back to present value, thereby providing an estimate of the company’s fair value. The model adopted is a 2-stage model, distinguishing between a period of higher growth and a subsequent period of lower growth.

Methodology

In assessing the cash flows for the forthcoming decade, analysts’ estimates were employed where available, or extrapolated from the most recent reported free cash flow. As per the calculations, the present value of the 10-year cash flow (PVCF) is approximately €3.3 billion. The model also accounts for cash flows beyond the ten-year period by calculating a Terminal Value, which utilizes a conservative growth rate that does not exceed the country’s GDP growth. A 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.5%) was used in this instance.

Equity Valuation

Following the discounting of future cash flows using a cost of equity of 5.3%, the total equity value is found to be around €6.5 billion. When divided by the number of outstanding shares and juxtaposed with the current share price of €35.7, RTL Group appears to be fairly valued. The fair value estimate is 15% higher than the analyst price target of €36.69.

Limitations of the DCF Model

The DCF model, though complex and detailed, does have limitations. It does not account for the cyclicality of an industry or a company’s future capital requirements and is heavily dependent on the inputs used, such as the discount rate and the actual cash flows. Investors are reminded that the DCF should not be the only basis for investment decisions and it’s crucial to consider other factors and perform additional analysis.