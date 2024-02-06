Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Warns Against Leadership Changes Amid Director Turnover

In a move that underscores the complexities of leadership transitions in major financial institutions, the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina, has cautioned against selecting a new chairman during the bank's imminent director appointments. The warning comes in light of the high turnover predicted for the board, with half of the directors set to be replaced because their independent status will expire after serving multiple terms.

Preserving Stability Amid High Turnover

The sweeping change in the directorial lineup, according to Messina, poses a risk to the bank's operational stability and governance. It's a sentiment that echoes broadly in the financial sector, where abrupt shifts of leadership can trigger disruptions and impede the smooth functioning of an institution. By maintaining the incumbent leadership, Messina believes, the bank could effectively shield itself from potential risks associated with high turnover.

Discussions Around the Chairman Position

Messina's counsel was in response to inquiries about the possibility of Francesco Profumo, who recently stepped down from a banking foundation shareholder of Intesa Sanpaolo, vying for the chairman position. While Messina expressed his esteem for Profumo, he underscored the assertion that the current leadership has been managing the bank effectively, and any alteration in the chairmanship would not be prudent.

Protecting the Bank's Interests

As the banking sector navigates the choppy waters of a post-pandemic world, Messina's advice to retain the current leadership underscores a crucial aspect of risk management. With the bank's operational stability and governance at stake, this conservative approach could be key in avoiding unnecessary upheaval and ensuring the continued success of Intesa Sanpaolo as one of Italy's leading financial institutions.