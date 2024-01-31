International Game Technology PLC Experiences Slight Dip in Stock Performance

International Game Technology PLC (IGT), a key player in the Consumer Cyclical sector and the Gambling industry, has experienced a slight dip in stock performance over the past week, with a decrease of -0.67%. This comes in the wake of a trend of decreasing yearbook sales for the company, which has seen a drop rate of -1.18% over a five-year period. This has culminated in an average yearly earnings per share decrease of -1.35%.

Financial Indicators and Predictions

IGT, with a workforce of 10,786, currently has outstanding shares totaling 199.08 million, with a float of $106.36 million. The company's insider ownership stands at 47.42%, while institutional ownership is at 43.49%. In the last quarter, IGT reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46, surpassing the prediction by $0.07. Future earnings are projected at $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with an anticipated decrease to -1.35% per share for the next fiscal year.

Market Performance and Valuation

IGT's financial indicators show a quick ratio of 0.96, a price to sales ratio of 1.25, and a price to free cash flow of 10.02 for the trailing twelve months. Their diluted EPS is 0.48 and is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter and 2.16 in a year. The stock has experienced decreased trading volume and volatility in recent days, with current resistance and support levels identified. With a market cap of 5.36 billion, annual sales of 4,225 M, and an annual income of 275,000 K, IGT's financial health appears solid. The last quarter's sales were 1,065 M with an income of 94,000 K.

Looking Forward

Despite the recent performance dip, IGT's fundamental financial indicators reflect a company with a robust financial position. However, the anticipated decrease in earnings per share for the next fiscal year suggests potential challenges ahead. Investors and market observers will be closely watching the company's performance in the coming quarters to gauge the potential impacts on the stock's value.