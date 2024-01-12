International Breweries Plc to Discuss Rights Issue Amidst Financial Struggles

The Board of Directors of International Breweries Plc is poised for an emergency meeting to mull over a potential Rights Issue, and the possibility of an upsurge in the company’s share capital. This development arrives as part of the corporate strategies and is set to be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The emergency meeting is due for Friday within the first quarter of 2024.

The Financial Landscape

Following the emergency meeting, the board has plans to review the 2023 Audited Financial Statements in another meeting within the same quarter. As it stands, the issued Share Capital of International Breweries Plc is 26,862,065,850 shares, with AB Inbev Nigeria Holdings BV (78.44%) and Brauhaase International Management GMBH (8.85%) as primary shareholders.

Financial Strains Despite Growth

Despite significant year-on-year growth in revenue, the company is grappling with financial losses. It recorded a revenue of N67.65bn in Q3 2023, a 38% year-on-year growth from the same period in 2022. However, the company reported a pre-tax loss of N2.07bn at the end of Q3 2023, a considerable improvement from the N4.67bn pre-tax loss in the same quarter of 2022.

Heightening Losses

Nonetheless, the loss after tax for the nine months has worsened, escalating to N28.553bn from a comparably lower N2.809bn in 2022. Despite the mounting losses, the revenue for the nine months ending September 2023 reached an impressive N183.779bn.