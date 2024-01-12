en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

International Breweries Plc to Discuss Rights Issue Amidst Financial Struggles

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
International Breweries Plc to Discuss Rights Issue Amidst Financial Struggles

The Board of Directors of International Breweries Plc is poised for an emergency meeting to mull over a potential Rights Issue, and the possibility of an upsurge in the company’s share capital. This development arrives as part of the corporate strategies and is set to be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The emergency meeting is due for Friday within the first quarter of 2024.

The Financial Landscape

Following the emergency meeting, the board has plans to review the 2023 Audited Financial Statements in another meeting within the same quarter. As it stands, the issued Share Capital of International Breweries Plc is 26,862,065,850 shares, with AB Inbev Nigeria Holdings BV (78.44%) and Brauhaase International Management GMBH (8.85%) as primary shareholders.

Financial Strains Despite Growth

Despite significant year-on-year growth in revenue, the company is grappling with financial losses. It recorded a revenue of N67.65bn in Q3 2023, a 38% year-on-year growth from the same period in 2022. However, the company reported a pre-tax loss of N2.07bn at the end of Q3 2023, a considerable improvement from the N4.67bn pre-tax loss in the same quarter of 2022.

Heightening Losses

Nonetheless, the loss after tax for the nine months has worsened, escalating to N28.553bn from a comparably lower N2.809bn in 2022. Despite the mounting losses, the revenue for the nine months ending September 2023 reached an impressive N183.779bn.

0
Business Finance Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Aviation in 2024: Navigating Turbulence with Technology
The year 2024 is proving to be a crucible for the aviation industry. Fluctuating travel demand, inflation, cost of living, soaring oil prices, workforce shortages, political upheaval, and the looming specter of climate change have created a perfect storm. These macro-level challenges are further exacerbated by evolving customer demands for a seamless, personalized travel experience.
Aviation in 2024: Navigating Turbulence with Technology
Nick Trzcinski Ascends to Presidency of Aleut Federal
5 mins ago
Nick Trzcinski Ascends to Presidency of Aleut Federal
Raptee Energy's Electric Motorcycle: A Blend of Speed and Sustainability
6 mins ago
Raptee Energy's Electric Motorcycle: A Blend of Speed and Sustainability
UK Economy Surprises with 0.3% Growth: Averting Recession?
1 min ago
UK Economy Surprises with 0.3% Growth: Averting Recession?
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
3 mins ago
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
VACU and Member One Federal Credit Union Set to Merge, Creating Virginia's Third-Largest Credit Union
4 mins ago
VACU and Member One Federal Credit Union Set to Merge, Creating Virginia's Third-Largest Credit Union
Latest Headlines
World News
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
49 seconds
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
57 seconds
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
1 min
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
2 mins
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
2 mins
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
3 mins
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Phoenix Triumphs Over L.A. Lakers: Breaking Losing Streak with Stellar Performances
3 mins
Phoenix Triumphs Over L.A. Lakers: Breaking Losing Streak with Stellar Performances
San Francisco Triumphs Over San Diego in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
San Francisco Triumphs Over San Diego in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Phoenix Suns Dominate Los Angeles Lakers in Convincing Victory
3 mins
Phoenix Suns Dominate Los Angeles Lakers in Convincing Victory
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app