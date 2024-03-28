Interest Rate Hike to 24.75% by CBN Predicted to Deter Equity Market Investments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has escalated the benchmark interest rate to an unprecedented 24.75%, a strategic move announced by Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, the CBN Governor, at the conclusion of the 294th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja. This adjustment aims to stabilize the volatile economic landscape, particularly addressing inflation concerns and the foreign exchange market dynamics.

Strategic Economic Tightening

In a bold attempt to curb the spiraling inflation, which has hit a staggering 31.70% year-on-year, and to stabilize the naira, the CBN's decision marks the second consecutive rate hike within weeks. While retaining the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45%, the MPC has also adjusted the CRR for merchant banks from 10% to 14%, leaving the liquidity ratio steady at 30%. Analysts and market observers were caught off guard by this aggressive monetary tightening, given the lack of observable impact from the previous rate hike on inflation figures, as highlighted by Mercy Okon from Parthian Securities Limited.

Implications for the Equity Market

The hike's immediate effect on the Nigerian equity market is expected to be significantly negative, pushing investors towards the fixed income market, which now presents higher yields. This shift is anticipated due to the direct correlation between interest rate hikes and the attractiveness of the fixed income market. Equity market analysts predict a continued bearish trend as investors with a low-risk appetite migrate their investments to more secure avenues with assured returns. Furthermore, companies, particularly within the manufacturing, industrial, and consumer goods sectors, are poised to encounter heightened finance and operating costs, thereby pressuring their financial health and operational sustainability.

Future Economic Outlook

As the economy steers through these turbulent times, the CBN, under the leadership of Dr. Cardoso, remains vigilant, with analysts from Cowry Research predicting possible additional rate hikes ranging between 100 and 150 basis points in the coming months. These measures, while aimed at achieving a 'soft landing' for the economy, underscore the CBN's proactive stance in managing inflationary pressures and fostering long-term economic growth. Despite the immediate repercussions on the equity market and the broader economic landscape, these steps are deemed necessary for stabilizing the economy and ensuring sustainable development.

The equity market's response to these policy measures has been mixed, with a notable N104bn loss following the announcement, succeeded by a modest recovery. This volatility reflects the market's sensitivity to monetary policy adjustments and underscores the broader economic challenges facing Nigeria. As the CBN continues its tightrope walk between controlling inflation and supporting growth, the outcomes of these policy measures will be closely monitored by investors and analysts alike, shaping the future trajectory of Africa's largest economy.