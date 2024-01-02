Interactive Brokers Appoints Rich Repetto to Board of Directors

The global electronic brokerage firm, Interactive Brokers, has ushered in the new year with a significant announcement. The company has unveiled the appointment of Rich Repetto to its Board of Directors. This addition to the board is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and unique insights to the table, given Repetto’s distinguished track record in the field of electronic investing and trading industry.

A Stellar Career

Mr. Repetto retired in June 2023 from Piper Sandler, where he held the position of Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst. His career spanning over two and a half decades is studded with multiple recognitions. These include the ‘Analyst of the Year’ Award in 2010 and the ‘Global Analyst of the Year’ in 2012, both conferred by Financial Times/StarMine. His expertise in electronic brokers and exchanges research is widely recognized and respected in the industry.

Previous Roles and Accomplishments

Before his tenure at Piper Sandler, Repetto served as a Principal at Sandler O’Neill, and a Managing Director and analyst at Putnam Lovell NBF. He also pioneered Lehman Brothers’ Internet financial services sector coverage as its founder. His academic credentials are equally impressive with a BS in general engineering from West Point and an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Furthermore, he donned the hat of a helicopter pilot in the US Army for five years, adding an interesting facet to his illustrious career.

Commitment to Philanthropy

Rich Repetto’s achievements aren’t confined to the professional sphere alone. He’s also known for his active involvement in philanthropy. Tuesday’s Children, an organization that supports families affected by terrorism, military conflict, and mass violence, recently honored him for his contributions.

In conclusion, the addition of Repetto to Interactive Brokers’ Board of Directors is undoubtedly a strategic move. His extensive industry knowledge and experience are expected to guide the company’s future growth and initiatives. This appointment marks an exciting start to 2024 for Interactive Brokers, and the industry will be watching closely to see the impact of this development.