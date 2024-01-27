Subscribe

Intellect Design Arena Posts Impressive Q3 FY24 Performance Amid Rising Expenses

Intellect Design Arena reports robust growth in Q3 FY24, with significant increases in operating income and EPS despite rising SG&A expenses. The company also showcases remarkable market performance.

Wojciech Zylm
In a testament to the potent synergy of technology and finance, Intellect Design Arena has showcased a significant surge in its Q3 FY24 financial performance. Despite an uptick in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.03% Q-o-Q and 14.02% Y-o-Y, the company's operating income recorded a robust growth, escalating by 9.7% Q-o-Q and an impressive 47.31% Y-o-Y.

Stellar Market Performance

Intellect's market performance has mirrored its financial growth. It delivered a 5.1% return over the past week, a 57.73% return in the last six months, and an 8.82% year-to-date (YTD) return. With a current market capitalization of ₹12449.19 crore, the company has notably hit a 52-week high and low of ₹970 and ₹388.65, respectively.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹635 crore, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. License linked revenue from the license platform AMC saw a 23% growth, reaching ₹347 crore. Profit before tax rose by 38% Y-o-Y to ₹115.70 crore. EBITDA reached ₹132 crore, up by 26% from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 20.7%.

Analysts' Ratings and Future Prospects

Among the analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, while two have given a 'Strong Buy' rating as of January 28, 2024. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 were at ₹6, a substantial year-over-year increase of 34.53%. The company also reported 14 new deals and 13 global financial institutions executing digital transformations using Intellect Platforms and Product stacks, signaling promising future prospects.