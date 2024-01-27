Intellect Design Arena Posts Impressive Q3 FY24 Performance Amid Rising Expenses

In a testament to the potent synergy of technology and finance, Intellect Design Arena has showcased a significant surge in its Q3 FY24 financial performance. Despite an uptick in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.03% Q-o-Q and 14.02% Y-o-Y, the company's operating income recorded a robust growth, escalating by 9.7% Q-o-Q and an impressive 47.31% Y-o-Y.

Stellar Market Performance

Intellect's market performance has mirrored its financial growth. It delivered a 5.1% return over the past week, a 57.73% return in the last six months, and an 8.82% year-to-date (YTD) return. With a current market capitalization of ₹12449.19 crore, the company has notably hit a 52-week high and low of ₹970 and ₹388.65, respectively.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹635 crore, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. License linked revenue from the license platform AMC saw a 23% growth, reaching ₹347 crore. Profit before tax rose by 38% Y-o-Y to ₹115.70 crore. EBITDA reached ₹132 crore, up by 26% from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 20.7%.

Analysts' Ratings and Future Prospects

Among the analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, while two have given a 'Strong Buy' rating as of January 28, 2024. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 were at ₹6, a substantial year-over-year increase of 34.53%. The company also reported 14 new deals and 13 global financial institutions executing digital transformations using Intellect Platforms and Product stacks, signaling promising future prospects.