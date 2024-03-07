IntegraFin Holdings Plc Shares Plunge 43% in 3 Years, Lagging Market by 59%

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies.

We regret to report that long term IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 43% in three years, versus a market return of about 16%. It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Assessing IntegraFin's Performance

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, IntegraFin Holdings actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 3.1% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's pretty reasonable to suspect the market was previously too bullish on the stock, and has since moderated expectations. But it's possible a look at other metrics will be enlightening. Revenue is actually up 7.6% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching IntegraFin Holdings more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

Shareholder Returns and Future Outlook

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested.

It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, IntegraFin Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was -38%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

It's nice to see that IntegraFin Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.4% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business.