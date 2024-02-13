Institutional Investors Turn Bearish on Upstart Holdings: A Looming Dark Cloud

A Dark Cloud Looms: Institutional Investors Turn Bearish on Upstart Holdings

The Bearish Sentiment

In a dramatic shift, institutional investors have adopted a bearish stance on Upstart Holdings (UPST), with the majority of uncommon options trades being puts. These options, carrying a total value of $436,980, suggest a projected price target between $20.0 and $50.0 for UPST. As of today, 2024-02-13, the stock is priced at $33.35, marking a -5.98% drop. However, it may be nearing overbought status based on RSI values.

A Tale of Tightening Funding and Macroeconomic Challenges

Upstart Holdings, an AI-enabled lending platform provider, has been grappling with the negative impact of tightening funding by banks and financial institutions amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. This financial squeeze is likely to have hurt the company's Q4 performance.

An Underperform Rating and a Muted Future

The company's revenue is derived from fees paid by banks, and the next earnings report is due in 0 days. Adding to the gloom, an analyst from Mizuho has maintained an Underperform rating for UPST, setting a price target of $23.0. As we navigate these uncertain waters, the question remains: will Upstart Holdings be able to weather the storm?

Note: The bearish sentiment surrounding Upstart Holdings is a stark reminder of the volatility in today's financial landscape. This article does not endorse any investment decisions and is intended for informational purposes only.