Institutional Investors Turn Bearish on Upstart Holdings: A Looming Dark Cloud

Institutional investors have taken a bearish stance on Upstart Holdings, with a majority of uncommon options trades being puts, projecting a price target between $20.0 and $50.0. The AI-enabled lending platform provider has been facing tightening funding and macroeconomic challenges, which are likely to have affected its Q4 performance. An analyst from Mizuho has maintained an Underperform rating for UPST, setting a price target of $23.0.

María Alejandra Trujillo
The Bearish Sentiment

In a dramatic shift, institutional investors have adopted a bearish stance on Upstart Holdings (UPST), with the majority of uncommon options trades being puts. These options, carrying a total value of $436,980, suggest a projected price target between $20.0 and $50.0 for UPST. As of today, 2024-02-13, the stock is priced at $33.35, marking a -5.98% drop. However, it may be nearing overbought status based on RSI values.

A Tale of Tightening Funding and Macroeconomic Challenges

Upstart Holdings, an AI-enabled lending platform provider, has been grappling with the negative impact of tightening funding by banks and financial institutions amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. This financial squeeze is likely to have hurt the company's Q4 performance.

An Underperform Rating and a Muted Future

The company's revenue is derived from fees paid by banks, and the next earnings report is due in 0 days. Adding to the gloom, an analyst from Mizuho has maintained an Underperform rating for UPST, setting a price target of $23.0. As we navigate these uncertain waters, the question remains: will Upstart Holdings be able to weather the storm?

Note: The bearish sentiment surrounding Upstart Holdings is a stark reminder of the volatility in today's financial landscape. This article does not endorse any investment decisions and is intended for informational purposes only.

