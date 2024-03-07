Institutional Giants Dominate: Stabilus SE Ownership Analysis Reveals 82% Stake

Every investor in Stabilus SE (ETR:STM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 82% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn). Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Stabilus. Check out our latest analysis for Stabilus

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Stabilus?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices. Stabilus already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Stabilus, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Peeking Behind the Curtain: Top Shareholders and Hedge Fund Activity

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It looks like hedge funds own 5.0% of Stabilus shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is FMR LLC, with ownership of 11%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 10.0% of the stock.

Insider Ownership and Public Influence

Our information suggests that Stabilus SE insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own €12m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying. With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Stabilus. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Stabilus better, we need to consider many other factors.