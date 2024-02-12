Instant Euro Transfers: A Revolution in European Payments

Euro Transfers to Land in Bank Accounts Within 10 Seconds: A New Era of Instant Credit Transfers

In a landmark decision, the European Parliament has adopted new regulations to revolutionize the payments landscape across member states. Effective immediately, banks and payment service providers (PSPs) must ensure that euro money transfers are completed within a mere 10 seconds, fostering an era of instant credit transfers.

Modernizing Payments in the European Single Market

According to Michiel Hoogeveen from the European Parliament, the primary objective of these regulations is to modernize payments in the European single market. By enforcing instant processing of credit transfers, banks and PSPs will be responsible for informing payers of the transaction's success within the same 10-second timeframe.

These groundbreaking measures aim to enhance safety and accessibility for retail clients and businesses, ultimately benefiting millions of users across the continent.

Security Measures and Financial Compensation

In addition to the new transfer times, PSPs will now be obligated to implement fraud prevention measures and provide identity verification services at no additional charge.

Fees for instant credit transactions in euros will not exceed those for non-instant transfers, ensuring fairness and transparency in the pricing structure.

Clients will also have the ability to set maximum amounts for transfers and demand compensation for any financial damage incurred due to PSP negligence.

Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

The new regulations also address the critical issue of money laundering and terrorist financing. PSPs are now required to check clients against these measures, further safeguarding the European single market from potential threats.

As the Irish payments landscape undergoes significant transformation due to technological advancements, the Department is developing a National Payments Strategy. This initiative aims to keep Ireland at the forefront of innovation while catering to all members of society.

The open public consultation, which launched on February 12, 2024, invites views on the future of payments in Ireland. Topics under consideration include mobile payments, cash acceptance, financial inclusion, and combating payment fraud.

Instant payments are a key focus, as current money transfers within Ireland can take hours or even days to complete – a unique situation in Europe. While EU law will soon require instant payments, the industry in Ireland is encouraged to adopt this technology independently to maintain a best-in-class service.

In conclusion, the new euro money transfer regulations signify a monumental shift in the European payments landscape. With instant credit transfers now the norm, retail clients and businesses can look forward to enhanced safety, accessibility, and seamless transactions.