Insmed Incorporated to Illuminate Rare Diseases at Three Major Health Conferences in March 2024

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 – Insmed Incorporated, a trailblazer in biopharmaceuticals, is set to present its groundbreaking work at three prestigious health care conferences in March 2024. This move underscores the company's robust commitment to advancing treatments for serious and rare diseases, spotlighting its innovative pipeline and the potential impact on patient care globally.

Spotlight on Innovation and Patient Care

At the heart of Insmed's presentations is its first commercial product, a pioneering therapy for a chronic lung disease that has received approval in the United States, Europe, and Japan. This marks a significant milestone in the treatment of this debilitating condition, offering new hope to patients worldwide. The company's pipeline, which targets neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders, demonstrates a focused strategy on addressing unmet medical needs. With ongoing investments in gene therapy, protein engineering, and other cutting-edge research technologies, Insmed is at the forefront of developing solutions that could transform patient outcomes.

Empowering Patients and Challenging 'Unseenism'

Alongside its scientific advancements, Insmed is deeply committed to patient advocacy, particularly in highlighting and combating 'Unseenism' – a term coined to describe the systemic biases that leave many patients feeling invisible within the healthcare system. In collaboration with actress Jane Seymour, Insmed has launched the 'Speak Up in BE' initiative, aimed at raising awareness of these biases, especially in the context of bronchiectasis, a rare respiratory disease. This initiative not only seeks to empower patients but also to educate healthcare professionals about the importance of recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by these patients.

A Future Focused on Rare Diseases

The company's participation in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference in Miami, and the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, serves as a platform to share insights, forge partnerships, and further the global conversation on rare diseases. Each fireside chat will be webcast live, allowing stakeholders worldwide to engage with Insmed's mission and progress.

As Insmed Incorporated steps onto the global stage at these conferences, it shines a light on the critical need for innovation in the treatment of rare and serious diseases. With a steadfast dedication to transforming patient lives, the company is not just advancing medical science; it's advocating for a world where every patient feels seen, heard, and valued. This approach, combining cutting-edge research with compassionate advocacy, sets a new standard for the biopharmaceutical industry and offers a beacon of hope for patients around the world.