Inside the Ownership Structure of Oil-Dri Corporation of America: A Guide for Investors

Institutional investors, with a significant ownership of approximately 48%, hold the largest share of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. This substantial stake indicates the potential for both upside and downside risk, due to the considerable influence these institutional investors wield.

Individual Shareholders and Their Influence

The largest individual shareholder of Oil-Dri Corporation is Jaffee Investment Partnership L.P., owning 17% of the company’s shares. Following closely are the second and third-largest shareholders, with 8.5% and 6.9% stakes respectively. Daniel Jaffee, the company’s CEO, stands as the second-largest shareholder. This position indicates a potential conflict of interest that must be considered in the company’s strategic decisions.

Top Shareholders and Their Interest

A detailed breakdown of the ownership structure reveals that the top eight shareholders collectively account for around 52% of the total shares. This distribution suggests a balance of interests between smaller and larger shareholders, fostering a diverse range of perspectives in company policies.

Lack of Analyst Coverage and Implications

Oil-Dri Corporation of America has not received significant analyst coverage, implying that it may not be widely followed in the investment community. This lack of coverage could present both opportunities and challenges, as well-researched investment decisions may lead to significant gains, while the absence of market consensus may pose risks.

Insiders, Public, and Private Company Ownership

Insiders, including board members and top-level managers, own a reasonable proportion of the company’s shares, indicating alignment with shareholder interests. However, the company’s relatively small size should be factored into any investment considerations. The general public, mainly individual investors, possesses 22% of the company, enabling some influence over company policies. Private companies hold 17% of the stock, possibly hinting at strategic interests that should be disclosed in the annual report. While ownership structure is an important factor, it is equally crucial to consider other elements, such as financial health and potential warning signs, when evaluating investment opportunities in Oil-Dri Corporation of America.