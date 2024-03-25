INNSCOR Africa Limited Achieves 20.2% Revenue Growth, Strengthens Manufacturing Capabilities

INNSCOR Africa Limited, a prominent manufacturing entity, has reported a notable 20.2% increase in revenue for the six months ending December 31, 2023, a testament to the company's strategic investments in capacity building and market expansion. The group's commitment to enhancing its core manufacturing operations and expanding its product range has yielded positive financial outcomes, amidst Zimbabwe's challenging economic landscape.

Advertisment

Strategic Investments Drive Growth

INNSCOR's revenue growth to US$480 million during the review period is attributed to improved capacity utilization across its manufacturing entities and the introduction of new product categories. Investments in the Mill-Bake value chain and segments like protein, beverage, and light manufacturing have spurred volume growth, with the bakery division alone recording a 23.3% increase. The group's emphasis on route-to-market optimization and pricing strategy has also played a crucial role in maintaining consumer affordability and convenience.

Divisional Performance Highlights

Advertisment

Noteworthy divisional performances include the National Foods unit, which saw a 3.4% volume growth, driven by a recovery in flour volumes and sustained momentum in the stockfeeds business. The snacks business operated at full capacity, achieving a 31% volume growth over the comparative period. These achievements reflect the group's ability to navigate Zimbabwe's complex macro-economic environment, characterized by liquidity constraints and inflationary pressures.

Future Outlook and Investments

Looking ahead, INNSCOR is focusing on further capacity building and market penetration. The commissioning of a new pasta plant and the anticipated launch of a biscuit plant underscore the group's ongoing efforts to diversify its product offerings. Amidst policy changes targeting VAT regulations, INNSCOR is committed to maintaining affordable pricing for its products to ensure continued volume momentum. These strategic moves are expected to bolster the group's market position and contribute to long-term sustainable growth.