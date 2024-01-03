en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

InMode Ltd.: A Promising Investment Opportunity Amid Financial Setbacks

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
InMode Ltd.: A Promising Investment Opportunity Amid Financial Setbacks

InMode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD), an Israel-based global innovator in medical technologies, is seen as a promising investment prospect for 2024 despite its recent financial setback. The company’s stock value has seen a significant dip in the past three months due to a combination of factors, including the unique seasonality of the medical aesthetics industry, high leasing costs, and stricter screening by leasing companies. However, the company’s robust financial footing, marked by substantial cash reserves against liabilities and a high gross margin, coupled with an anticipated positive macroeconomic outlook, hint at potential tailwinds.

Understanding the Revenue Dip

InMode’s Q3 revenue drop is attributed to the aforementioned factors. The medical aesthetic industry’s seasonality, financing concerns due to high leasing costs, and stringent leasing company screenings have all played a part. Yet, the company’s management is optimistic about overcoming these challenges, given the expected interest rate cuts and easing credit conditions in 2024.

Financial Strength in the Face of Decline

Despite experiencing declines in revenue and EBITDA, InMode’s financial strength can be seen in its balance sheet. It has a substantial cash buffer against liabilities and a targeted gross margin of 83-85%. Additionally, the company’s Consumables and Service segment displayed growth, indicating a silver lining amidst the financial dip.

Anticipated Growth with New Product Launch

The introduction of Envision, a new ophthalmic treatment, is anticipated to boost the company’s financial performance from Q4 2023. InMode’s commitment to investing in marketing, sales, and R&D, without reducing expenditures, also adds to the growth potential of the company. However, this also adds an element of uncertainty to the outlook for 2024.

Investment Considerations

While InMode is considered an attractive growth stock, determining its intrinsic value is challenging. A relative and PEG ratio analysis suggests that InMode is undervalued compared to its peers in the industry. However, the Seeking Alpha Quant rating currently rates InMode as a strong sell, influenced by earning revisions and stock momentum. This rating could change if the company’s growth resumes.

A Cautious Approach

Technical analysis shows the stock consolidating at current levels. However, the absence of short-term catalysts and an uncertain outlook for 2024 suggest a cautious investment approach. Investors should prioritize capital preservation and wait for significant improvement in both macro and company fundamentals before entering the market.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Impressive Growth in Non-Food Credit: A Deep Dive into Indian Banking Sector's Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Spain's Economy Shows Signs of Robust Recovery with Decrease in Unemployment

By Safak Costu

Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, to Visit Dongguan for 2024 GBA iForum

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Investigation Reveals Suspected Illegal Construction and Operations by Company in Prahova County

By Momen Zellmi

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: A Ground-Breaking Expansion in the Beau ...
@Business · 2 mins
Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: A Ground-Breaking Expansion in the Beau ...
heart comment 0
SFPI to Write Off €19m from Wo&Wo Acquisition; Shareholders Show Renewed Faith

By Nitish Verma

SFPI to Write Off €19m from Wo&Wo Acquisition; Shareholders Show Renewed Faith
Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: Showcasing the Booming Beauty Market

By Hadeel Hashem

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: Showcasing the Booming Beauty Market
Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar India Limited

By Dil Bar Irshad

Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar India Limited
Commerzbank AG Eyes Stabilisation of Allianz SE’s New Security Offering

By Wojciech Zylm

Commerzbank AG Eyes Stabilisation of Allianz SE's New Security Offering
Latest Headlines
World News
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
1 min
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
1 min
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
1 min
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
2 mins
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
2 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
2 mins
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
2 mins
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
2 mins
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
3 mins
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
21 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
26 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
56 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app