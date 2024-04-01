Infosys Confronts ₹341 Crore Tax Demand; Subsidiary Secures ₹15 Crore Refund

Infosys Ltd. finds itself in the midst of a financial conundrum as it faces a ₹341 crore tax demand from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2020-21, under Section 201 & 201(A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This development unfolded on March 31, 2024, leaving the IT giant contemplating its next moves. Concurrently, in a twist of fate, a subsidiary of Infosys has been granted a ₹15 crore refund for the assessment year 2014-15 under Section 154 of the same act.

Tax Demand and Refund: A Dual Scenario

The tax demand received by Infosys has put the company in a peculiar position, especially as it assesses the implications of this order on its financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024. Infosys is considering filing an appeal against the decision, indicating a potentially lengthy legal battle ahead. On the other hand, the refund received by its subsidiary adds a layer of complexity to the company's financial landscape, prompting a thorough evaluation of its impact on the financial statements for the same period.

Financial Implications and Market Reaction

The news of the tax demand has reverberated through the stock market, with shares of Infosys Ltd. seeing a slight downturn, closing at ₹1,495.80, down by ₹3, or 0.20%, on the BSE. This incident shines a spotlight on the unpredictable nature of tax-related disputes and their potential to influence market perceptions and investor confidence. Infosys's decision to possibly appeal the tax demand order mirrors the company's resolve to address and mitigate potentially adverse financial impacts.

Looking Ahead: Inf