Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Major Restructuring to Secure Nasdaq Listing

In a bold move that underscores its determination to remain a significant player in the technology sector, Infobird Co., Ltd, a pioneer in AI-powered customer engagement solutions, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to overhaul its financial and organizational structure. The announcement came during extraordinary general meetings held on February 20, 2024, signaling a strategic pivot aimed at reinforcing the company's compliance with stringent Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and securing its place on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This decision, set to reshape the landscape of Infobird's financial future, involves a 1-for-8 share consolidation and a sweeping capital reduction and reorganization plan, slated to commence with the opening of trading on February 27, 2024.

A Strategic Consolidation for Compliance

At the heart of Infobird's restructuring strategy lies the 1-for-8 share consolidation. This move will see every eight ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.5 each transformed into one ordinary share of a par value of US$4.0 each, effectively recalibrating the company's stock without issuing fractional shares. Shareholders not holding a multiple of eight shares will see their holdings rounded up to the next whole number, a gesture that ensures their percentage interest in Infobird remains largely unaffected, barring minimal fractional adjustments. This consolidation is a calculated attempt to bolster the company's stock price, thereby meeting the Nasdaq's minimum price requirement and staving off the risk of delisting.

Capital Reduction and Reorganization: A Roadmap to Resilience

Further fortifying its strategy, Infobird has laid out an ambitious capital reduction and reorganization plan. With approval from both the board of directors and the shareholders, this plan will see the authorized share capital diminish from US$25,000,000,000 to a more manageable US$50,000,000, alongside a change in the par value of ordinary shares. This significant reduction will be ratified by a court order from the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, marking a pivotal step in Infobird's reorganization efforts. The restructured share capital not only aims to streamline the company's financial health but also ensures a more robust framework for future growth and investment.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Commitments

As Infobird steers through this transformative phase, it remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and market leadership in AI-enabled customer engagement solutions. While the company acknowledges the inherent risks associated with forward-looking statements, it emphasizes its dedication to navigating potential challenges in business development and market acceptance of its products and services. Infobird's proactive measures, including the imminent filing of necessary amendments with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies post-implementation, reflect its resolve to not only comply with trading standards but also to enhance shareholder value and cement its market position.

In summary, Infobird Co., Ltd's strategic share consolidation and capital reduction plan heralds a new chapter in its quest for compliance, market stability, and growth. By recalibrating its financial structure and reinforcing its commitment to cutting-edge technology, Infobird aims to not only safeguard its Nasdaq Capital Market listing but also to fortify its standing as a leader in AI-powered customer engagement solutions. This bold reorganization effort underscores the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving market demands and regulatory requirements, setting the stage for a future marked by innovation and sustained growth.