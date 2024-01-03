Inflation’s Impact on Financial Strategies: A Look Ahead at 2024

The year 2024 is set to be a challenging one for finance and accounting (F&A) teams, with inflation playing a significant role in their strategic decision-making processes. Rising core costs are causing F&A leaders to reconsider several key aspects, including service contract renewals, lease agreements, and vendor or supplier choices. The decisions made today will have lasting implications for the organizations’ financial budgets for the rest of the year.

Guarding Against False Inflation

One of the critical tasks for F&A teams during times of inflation is to distinguish between cost-driven price increases and opportunistic price gouging. The concept of ‘false inflation’ – price increases that do not align with actual costs and often exploit consumers during crises – has been increasingly observed. As inflation continues to hover above the Federal Reserve’s target, F&A teams are responsible for protecting their organizations from such unjustified price hikes.

Public Perception and Inflation

A recent Q4 Quarterly Market Perceptions Study by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America shows that less than half of Americans anticipate an improvement in the economy in 2024. A majority of Americans are keeping their money in high-yield savings accounts or money market funds due to this uncertainty and rising interest rates. Millennials, despite expressing optimism about their economic potential, are hesitant to invest.

Strategies for Weathering the Inflation Storm

As the economy continues to reel under the effects of inflation, F&A leaders must adopt proactive strategies to ensure the financial well-being of their organizations. This includes conducting thorough cost analysis, strategic planning, and maintaining customer trust by avoiding excessive price hikes. As F&A teams finalize their financial budgets for 2024, they must ensure their decisions uphold the best interests of their organizations, even amidst economic uncertainty.