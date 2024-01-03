en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Inflation’s Impact on Financial Strategies: A Look Ahead at 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Inflation’s Impact on Financial Strategies: A Look Ahead at 2024

The year 2024 is set to be a challenging one for finance and accounting (F&A) teams, with inflation playing a significant role in their strategic decision-making processes. Rising core costs are causing F&A leaders to reconsider several key aspects, including service contract renewals, lease agreements, and vendor or supplier choices. The decisions made today will have lasting implications for the organizations’ financial budgets for the rest of the year.

Guarding Against False Inflation

One of the critical tasks for F&A teams during times of inflation is to distinguish between cost-driven price increases and opportunistic price gouging. The concept of ‘false inflation’ – price increases that do not align with actual costs and often exploit consumers during crises – has been increasingly observed. As inflation continues to hover above the Federal Reserve’s target, F&A teams are responsible for protecting their organizations from such unjustified price hikes.

Public Perception and Inflation

A recent Q4 Quarterly Market Perceptions Study by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America shows that less than half of Americans anticipate an improvement in the economy in 2024. A majority of Americans are keeping their money in high-yield savings accounts or money market funds due to this uncertainty and rising interest rates. Millennials, despite expressing optimism about their economic potential, are hesitant to invest.

Strategies for Weathering the Inflation Storm

As the economy continues to reel under the effects of inflation, F&A leaders must adopt proactive strategies to ensure the financial well-being of their organizations. This includes conducting thorough cost analysis, strategic planning, and maintaining customer trust by avoiding excessive price hikes. As F&A teams finalize their financial budgets for 2024, they must ensure their decisions uphold the best interests of their organizations, even amidst economic uncertainty.

0
Business Finance Inflation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
2024 Supercar Model: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Luxury Vehicles
The automotive world is abuzz with anticipation as a new video surfaces, providing an exclusive glimpse into the latest 2024 supercar model. This sneak peek not only excites potential buyers and car enthusiasts but also signals the imminent arrival of a high-performance vehicle that promises to redefine the concept of speed and luxury. Unveiling the
2024 Supercar Model: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Luxury Vehicles
CFPB's Open Banking Rules Face Criticism Over Data Protection Concerns
3 mins ago
CFPB's Open Banking Rules Face Criticism Over Data Protection Concerns
Alliance Creative Group's CEO Discusses Future Prospects; foundit's Growth Highlighted
3 mins ago
Alliance Creative Group's CEO Discusses Future Prospects; foundit's Growth Highlighted
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess
2 mins ago
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess
Ximen Mining Corp. Accomplishes Non-Brokered Private Placement
2 mins ago
Ximen Mining Corp. Accomplishes Non-Brokered Private Placement
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
2 mins ago
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
24 seconds
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
2 mins
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
2 mins
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
2 mins
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
3 mins
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
3 mins
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
4 mins
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
4 mins
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
4 mins
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
17 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
19 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
27 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
29 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
37 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
41 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app