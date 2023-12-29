en English
Economy

Western Economies Show Resilience Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
Western Economies Show Resilience Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

In 2023, the Western economies, specifically those within Europe, are demonstrating resilience, outperforming prior predictions despite a challenging global context. However, the optimism is held in check by lingering uncertainties. Experts caution that significant obstacles remain, especially concerning inflation and the European cost of living crisis.

Unprecedented Economic Challenges

This year, the European economy grappled with high living costs, weakened external demand, and a stringent monetary policy, resulting in a significant slowdown in economic growth. Inflation, largely propelled by surging energy prices affecting food costs, saw an unexpected drop in November to 2.4% – the lowest in over two years. Yet, this decline is not viewed as a conclusive resolution to the cost of living crisis. Living expenses remain almost 20% above pre-inflation levels from three years ago.

Monetary Policy and Inflation

The European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to uphold a strict monetary policy for a relatively brief period, with potential interest rate reductions under consideration for the first half of 2024. The ECB’s Chief Economist, Philip Lane, and ECB President, Christine Lagarde, underscore the necessity for continued vigilance against inflation, particularly due to wage growth and the non-uniform disinflation in the service sector.

Looking Ahead

The European Commission’s Autumn Forecast projects a 0.6% GDP growth for the EU and euro area in 2023, a slight downward revision from summer estimates, despite a contraction towards the end of the year. Overall, the EU economy is anticipated to recover steadily, with policymakers opting for caution in the face of these ongoing economic challenges. As we move into 2024, vigilance and adaptability will be key to navigating these turbulent times.

Economy Europe Inflation
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

