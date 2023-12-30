en English
Economy

Weekly Inflation Rises by 0.37%: Key Insights from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Report

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
Weekly Inflation Rises by 0.37%: Key Insights from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Report

In a week marked by significant economic fluctuations, Pakistan’s Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), the gauge of weekly inflation, reported a 0.37 percent escalation for all consumption groups. The SPI climbed to 311.14 points from 310.00 points in the previous week, marking a striking year-on-year increase of 43.25 percent.

Understanding the Sensitive Price Indicator

The SPI, measured across 17 urban centers, takes into account 51 essential items for various expenditure groups. For the lowest income group, the SPI ascended to 306.04 points, reflecting a 0.40 percent increase. Other consumption groups witnessed similar incremental rises in SPI values, painting a concerning picture of Pakistan’s economic landscape.

(Read Also: Balochistan’s Women Politicians Struggle for Representation: Battling Bias, Funding Barriers, and Low Turnout)

Week-on-Week Price Fluctuations

During the week, the report highlighted that out of the 51 items monitored, prices for 15 items surged, 9 items experienced a decrease, and 27 items remained stable. Notable decreases in prices were observed in potatoes and tomatoes. However, essentials like onions and chicken registered price hikes, adding to the burden of consumers.

(Read Also: Ex-MQM Leaders Raza Haroon, Anees Advocate Join PPP Ahead of Pakistan’s General Elections)

Yearly Price Changes

On an annual scale, significant price escalations were observed in utilities like gas charges and staple food items such as wheat flour and sugar. These increases in basic necessities have contributed substantially to the year-on-year inflation rise. Interestingly, a few items like onions and mustard oil saw price reductions, providing some respite against the general upward trend.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

